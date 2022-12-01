good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 2, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Morgan Hill Police search for robbery suspect

Man attacked victim Nov. 28 near Watsonville Road, authorities said

By: Staff Report
719
0

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a woman who was walking in Morgan Hill the night of Nov. 28, according to authorities. 

About 6:42pm, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate a report of an attempted robbery, says a press release from MHPD. Upon arrival, officers learned the female victim was walking by herself south on the Llagas Creek Trail, when a male subject dressed in black approached her from behind.  

The suspect tried to forcibly remove a backpack from the victim by pulling it over her head, police said. The victim and suspect struggled over the backpack before the victim successfully kicked the suspect, causing him to fall to the ground.  

The victim immediately ran to the nearby Jack in the Box restaurant, where she was able to call 911, according to authorities.   

The suspect was further described as a man of unknown race, with dark skin, no facial hair, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and a tattoo on one of his hands, police said. The suspect was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.  

“The Morgan Hill Police Department would like to remind our community members to remain vigilant this holiday season,” says the press release. “Walk in pairs if possible and remain in well-lit, highly trafficked areas.”

The investigation into the Nov. 28 incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can contact MHPD Detective Ryan Warren at 669.253.4988 or [email protected]

Information can be given anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect

Staff Report -
Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in...
Local News

Morgan Hill Raiders Mitey Mites Cheer team headed to Orlando for Pop Warner Nationals competition

Emanuel Lee -
As the Morgan Hill Pop Warner Raiders Mitey Mites...
Business

It’s the busiest time of the season for Battaglia Ranch

Erik Chalhoub -
It’s been 55 years since the Battaglia brothers first...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
2,848FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect

Morgan Hill Raiders Mitey Mites Cheer team headed to Orlando for...