Morgan Hill Police search for robbery suspect

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a woman who was walking in Morgan Hill the night of Nov. 28, according to authorities.

About 6:42pm, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate a report of an attempted robbery, says a press release from MHPD. Upon arrival, officers learned the female victim was walking by herself south on the Llagas Creek Trail, when a male subject dressed in black approached her from behind.

The suspect tried to forcibly remove a backpack from the victim by pulling it over her head, police said. The victim and suspect struggled over the backpack before the victim successfully kicked the suspect, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim immediately ran to the nearby Jack in the Box restaurant, where she was able to call 911, according to authorities.

The suspect was further described as a man of unknown race, with dark skin, no facial hair, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and a tattoo on one of his hands, police said. The suspect was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department would like to remind our community members to remain vigilant this holiday season,” says the press release. “Walk in pairs if possible and remain in well-lit, highly trafficked areas.”

The investigation into the Nov. 28 incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can contact MHPD Detective Ryan Warren at 669.253.4988 or [email protected]

Information can be given anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.