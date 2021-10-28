Morgan Hill Police arrest Sept. 25 shooting suspect

Morgan Hill Police last week arrested a man who is accused of shooting at a vehicle Sept. 25 while traveling in the area of Main and Hale avenues, according to authorities.

About 9:47pm Sept. 25, police responded to the area of West Main and Hale avenues on a report of gunshots fired. Officers determined the victim was driving west on West Main Avenue when the driver of an eastbound vehicle shot at him, police said.

The victim was uninjured, but his vehicle was struck one time. Investigators found three .45-caliber shell casings in the roadway near the shooting scene, according to a press release from Morgan Hill Police.

Police continued to investigate and later identified the suspect’s vehicle and residence.

On Oct. 22, officers from the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in south Morgan Hill, police said. During the search, police found a .45 caliber handgun and matching ammunition.

David Soto, 21, was contacted at the residence and identified as the primary suspect in the Sept. 25 shooting, police said. Soto was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and malicious and willful discharge of a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle.

Soto was transported to the Santa Clara County Jail and booked into custody.

Morgan Hill Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can call MHPD Det. Ryan Warren at 669.253.4984 or email [email protected] Information can be provided anonymously by calling 1.800.222.TIPS or visiting https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88.