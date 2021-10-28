good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 28, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Morgan Hill Police arrest Sept. 25 shooting suspect

David Soto booked Oct. 22 at Santa Clara County Jail

By: Staff Report
4
0

Morgan Hill Police last week arrested a man who is accused of shooting at a vehicle Sept. 25 while traveling in the area of Main and Hale avenues, according to authorities.

About 9:47pm Sept. 25, police responded to the area of West Main and Hale avenues on a report of gunshots fired. Officers determined the victim was driving west on West Main Avenue when the driver of an eastbound vehicle shot at him, police said.

The victim was uninjured, but his vehicle was struck one time. Investigators found three .45-caliber shell casings in the roadway near the shooting scene, according to a press release from Morgan Hill Police.

Police continued to investigate and later identified the suspect’s vehicle and residence.

On Oct. 22, officers from the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in south Morgan Hill, police said. During the search, police found a .45 caliber handgun and matching ammunition.

David Soto, 21, was contacted at the residence and identified as the primary suspect in the Sept. 25 shooting, police said. Soto was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and malicious and willful discharge of a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle.

Soto was transported to the Santa Clara County Jail and booked into custody.

Morgan Hill Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can call MHPD Det. Ryan Warren at 669.253.4984 or email [email protected] Information can be provided anonymously by calling 1.800.222.TIPS or visiting https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Gilroy: Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

Staff Report -
Gilroy Police arrested a man Wednesday they believe was...
High School Sports

Sobrato notebook: Gabbani, Lepe lead cross country team; girls water polo set for BVALs

Emanuel Lee -
Michael Gabbani and Jake Lepe first met each other...
Local News

Local Scene: Dia De Los Muertos, Veterans Run

Staff Report -
Locals make Biola Dean’s List Morgan Hill residents Kelsey Orlando,...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Gilroy: Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

Sobrato notebook: Gabbani, Lepe lead cross country team; girls water polo...