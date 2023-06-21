good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
74.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 21, 2023
Article Search
The city will close Monterey Road from Fourth Street to Main Avenue for upcoming summertime 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series. The closure will be similar to that enacted for the May 13 Open Streets event, pictured above. File photo
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Morgan Hill plans summertime 4th Saturday events series

Aim is to offer ‘free, family-friendly events’ in the downtown 

By: Michael Moore
3
0

The City of Morgan Hill this summer is bringing the 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series to town, closing a downtown street to vehicle traffic to offer immersive activities for residents and visitors one day per month from August through October. 

The events are scheduled for 10am-4pm Aug. 26, Sept. 23 and Oct. 28, according to city staff. Each 4th Saturday will feature a different theme. The theme for the Aug. 26 4th Saturday is “Doggy Days of Summer,” and will include a pet agility course, water features, “Best in Show” parade, vendors and other dog-related fun and games throughout the downtown, according to city staff. 

From 8-10pm, each 4th Saturday will also feature a different outdoor movie at a downtown location to be determined. 

The purpose of the new 4th Saturday series is to “provide free weekend temporary programming and street activation,” says the series’ website at choosemorganhill.com. “The goals of the activation include making downtown more accessible and inclusive; offering free, family-friendly events without impact to commuters; reinforcing city branding and supporting existing downtown businesses.”

The themes for the Sept. 23 and Oct. 28 events, respectively, are “Maker’s Market & Car Show” and “Kidz Fest & Safe Trick-or-Treat.”

Each 4th Saturday event will result in the closure of Monterey Road through downtown Morgan Hill (from Fourth Street to Main Avenue) to vehicle traffic to make way for more people, pets, cyclists and activities—similar to the Open Streets event the city hosted in May. During 4th Saturdays, the road will be closed to vehicles from 7am-5pm. 

During the events and road closure, Depot Street and the downtown parking garage will remain open to vehicles, city staff said. The new Depot Street alignment is completed, and will also be open during the summertime events. 

For more information about the 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series, visit choosemorganhill.com/4th-saturday-program-series. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Why I believe in God

submitted -
Although serving as the Bishop for the Gilroy congregation...
High School Sports

Sobrato roller hockey team dominates area, wins three titles in all three seasons

Emanuel Lee -
If measuring athletic success comes down to winning championships,...
Community

Letter: Fill the boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

submitted -
The men and women of CAL FIRE SCU, South...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,250FollowersFollow
2,841FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Why I believe in God

Sobrato roller hockey team dominates area, wins three titles in all...