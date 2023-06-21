Morgan Hill plans summertime 4th Saturday events series

The City of Morgan Hill this summer is bringing the 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series to town, closing a downtown street to vehicle traffic to offer immersive activities for residents and visitors one day per month from August through October.

The events are scheduled for 10am-4pm Aug. 26, Sept. 23 and Oct. 28, according to city staff. Each 4th Saturday will feature a different theme. The theme for the Aug. 26 4th Saturday is “Doggy Days of Summer,” and will include a pet agility course, water features, “Best in Show” parade, vendors and other dog-related fun and games throughout the downtown, according to city staff.

From 8-10pm, each 4th Saturday will also feature a different outdoor movie at a downtown location to be determined.

The purpose of the new 4th Saturday series is to “provide free weekend temporary programming and street activation,” says the series’ website at choosemorganhill.com. “The goals of the activation include making downtown more accessible and inclusive; offering free, family-friendly events without impact to commuters; reinforcing city branding and supporting existing downtown businesses.”

The themes for the Sept. 23 and Oct. 28 events, respectively, are “Maker’s Market & Car Show” and “Kidz Fest & Safe Trick-or-Treat.”

Each 4th Saturday event will result in the closure of Monterey Road through downtown Morgan Hill (from Fourth Street to Main Avenue) to vehicle traffic to make way for more people, pets, cyclists and activities—similar to the Open Streets event the city hosted in May. During 4th Saturdays, the road will be closed to vehicles from 7am-5pm.

During the events and road closure, Depot Street and the downtown parking garage will remain open to vehicles, city staff said. The new Depot Street alignment is completed, and will also be open during the summertime events.

For more information about the 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series, visit choosemorganhill.com/4th-saturday-program-series.