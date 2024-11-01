The Morgan Hill Community Foundation’s 19th annual Philanthropy Night event will take place Nov. 15, honoring local individuals and organizations who have given their time and efforts to make a positive impact in the community over the last year-plus.

MHCF, a local nonprofit founded more than 20 years ago, has held an annual celebration of philanthropy for the greater Morgan Hill area since 2005. This year’s event includes an awards dinner and presentations recognizing Morgan Hill’s top philanthropists for 2024.

MHCF is dedicated to a “give where you live” philosophy, emphasizing the connection of local resources with the needs of the Morgan Hill area, says a press release from the foundation.

Foundation president Rob Christopher said this year’s Philanthropy Night will be unique with its efforts to recognize three late local philanthropists who have spent many years opening their hearts to the Morgan Hill community.

“While I always look forward to our hosting this extraordinary celebration of community volunteers and their charities, this year’s program will have extra special meaning for all who attend, as we also will pay tribute to Rich Firato, Marty Cheek, and Mike Cox, whose extraordinary and countless gifts of charity and goodwill in our Morgan Hill community have truly improved the quality of all our lives,” Christopher said. “They are, and forever will be, deeply missed.”

The Nov. 15 Philanthropy Night will take place 6-9:30pm at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center. The program includes a video montage showcasing the work of about 20 organizations and their individual volunteer honorees, as well as a review of grants awarded to nonprofits by MHCF over the past year—and an acknowledgment of the donors and sponsors who have enabled the grant programs.

Local radio personality Jona Denz-Hamilton will be the Philanthropy Night emcee for the 18th year.

The evening will conclude with an awards ceremony and presentation to each of the honored 2024 philanthropists.

“The video presentations are always impactful,” longtime MHCF board member Mario Banuelos said. “Seeing the faces and hearing the stories of those who benefit from these organizations gives the community a deeper understanding of their important work.”

Philanthropy Night is one of the MHCF’s largest fundraising events, using sponsorships and ticket sales proceeds to support local nonprofit grants, says the press release. The foundation runs a grants committee that assesses local nonprofit requests alongside a community advisory committee—distributing available funds to support these organizations.

Furthermore, the foundation is establishing a long-term grants fund to ensure sustained support for local nonprofits.

Philanthropy Night each year is supported by a long list of local sponsors, a mix of organizations, individuals and businesses in Morgan Hill.

“Their donations allow the MHCF to support the community through partnerships, grants and projects,” MHCF board member and event chair Tara Bevington said of the Philanthropy Night sponsors.

Any individual or organization who wants to be a sponsor for this year’s event, can do so by contacting Bevington at [email protected].

Tickets for the Philanthropy Night dinner event are limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis, often selling out quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit the MHCF website at morganhillcf.org.