Hwang graduates

Soonbee Hwang, of Morgan Hill, graduated with a bachelor of science in data science, information science, from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Hwang graduated in August 2024.

Celebrate Day of the Dead

A Day of the Dead celebration will take place at Magical Bridge Playground in Morgan Hill from 3-5pm Nov. 2. Activities include face painting, balloon animals, an art project, talent show and a parade that starts at 4:30pm.

Magical Bridge Playground is located at the Morgan Hill Community Park, 171 West Edmundson Ave.

Jazz at Gavilan is Nov. 7

Gavilan College’s annual Jazz @ Gavilan concert will take place 7pm Nov. 7 in the Gavilan Theater. This year’s performance will bring an unforgettable evening of live jazz music featuring faculty member Dahveed Behroozi on piano and synthesizer, accompanied by drummer Jason Lewis, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The duo will showcase original compositions that debuted at the San Jose Jazz New Works Festival earlier this year.

Opening the concert will be the Sobrato High School Jazz Band of Morgan Hill, under the direction of Greg Chambers.

Admission is free for students; $20 for general admission; and $10 for senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at

PG&E: Defeat phantom power

Silent energy suckers are scattered throughout your home and business, often hiding in plain sight. These invisible drains on electricity can quietly add up to increased power use, even when appliances and devices are in standby mode or turned off, putting additional strain on energy budgets, says a press release from Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

PG&E offers advice to identify these costly energy vampires, and practical ways to lower their energy consumption and save money on monthly bills.

Many of the appliances and devices customers use are always plugged in. But these always-on appliances and electronics can account for nearly a quarter of customers’ annual electricity bill and can cost the average U.S. household up to $200 a year, PG&E says.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the wasted energy across the country is equivalent to brewing 234 cups of coffee every day for a year.

The biggest electricity-guzzling ghouls include:

Television

Smart speakers/smart home devices

Cell phone/tablet chargers

Modem/internet router

Gaming consoles

Desktop computers and laptops

Countertop kitchen appliances: coffee makers, kettles, microwaves

These small no-cost and low-cost changes can help lower energy usage and provide relief when every bit of savings matters, PG&E says:

Unplug devices when not in use

Use advanced power strips

Turn lights off when you leave the room

Upgrade to Energy Star® certified appliances

Use PG&E’s free energy and money-saving online tools: Home Energy Checkup and Energy Action Guide.

Sign up for HomeIntel: a free program for PG&E customers with a Smart Meter, includes a free Smart Audit account & personal energy coach.

Use a Plug Load Logger: a device that measures and records power and energy consumption and provides time-stamped information for a detailed analysis.

Holiday arts in Aromas

Excitement is building in Aromas as crafters and artists prepare to offer their work to the public on Nov. 16-17 from 10am-4pm at the Aromas Grange, 400 Rose Ave. The annual holiday arts event has become a tradition in Aromas, located about 10 miles south of Watsonville.

Aromas artisans will display their handmade wares—including paintings, stained glass, photography, etchings, carved and turned wood items, jewelry, succulents, and much more. Attendees can enjoy live music by Jesse Martinez as they stroll the aisles and relax. Sip a cup of cider and relax at one of the tables by the fireplace, or take a free class from one of the crafters.

More than two dozen handmade items will be raffled off. The drawing will take place on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17.