Morgan Hill has surpassed San Jose in the spread of Covid-19 with a local rate of 6,573 positive cases per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 21, according to Santa Clara County public health officials.

Morgan Hill currently has the second highest rate of spread of the novel coronavirus among the 16 cities in Santa Clara County. The highest is Gilroy, with a staggering case rate of 11,370 per 100,000 residents, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard website. Third highest is San Jose, which has a daily case rate of 6,169 per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 21.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in Morgan Hill since the pandemic began is 2,884. In Gilroy, total cases number 6,313; and 63,334 in San Jose.

Also in South County, San Martin has one of the highest Covid-19 case rates among unincorporated areas, with a rate of 8,664 per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 21. Total cases in San Martin number 522, according to the county’s website.

Public health officials continue to urge residents to get tested for Covid-19, especially if they are frontline workers or have regular contact with people outside the household. For information on Covid-19 testing locations throughout the county, and to make an appointment, visit sccfreetest.org.

Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Sept. 1: 501

Sept. 15: 572

Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)

Oct. 19: 650

Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)

Nov. 17: 839

Nov. 24: 894

Nov. 30: 1,035 (rate: 2,359)

Dec. 8: 1,056

Dec. 16: 1,542

Dec. 21: 1,750

Dec. 29: 1,978

Jan. 5: 2,231

Jan. 11: 2,536 (rate: 5,780)

Jan. 21: 2,884

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

Sept. 1: 1,162

Sept. 15: 1,382

Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)

Oct. 19: 1,655

Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)

Nov. 17: 2,027

Nov. 24: 2,208

Nov. 30: 2,457 (rate: 4,425)

Dec. 8: 2,935

Dec. 16: 3,566

Dec. 21: 4,003

Dec. 29: 4,520

Jan. 5: 5,031

Jan. 11: 5,556 (rate: 10,006)

Jan. 21: 6,313

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

Sept. 1: 80

Sept. 15: 100

Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)

Oct. 19: 127

Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)

Nov. 17: 145

Nov. 24: 149

Nov. 30: 176: (rate: 2,921)

Dec. 8: 226

Dec. 16: 280

Dec. 21: 304

Dec. 29: 352

Jan. 5: 417

Jan. 11: 469 (rate: 7,784)

Jan. 21: 522 (rate: 8,664)