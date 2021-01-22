Morgan Hill has surpassed San Jose in the spread of Covid-19 with a local rate of 6,573 positive cases per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 21, according to Santa Clara County public health officials.
Morgan Hill currently has the second highest rate of spread of the novel coronavirus among the 16 cities in Santa Clara County. The highest is Gilroy, with a staggering case rate of 11,370 per 100,000 residents, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard website. Third highest is San Jose, which has a daily case rate of 6,169 per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 21.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in Morgan Hill since the pandemic began is 2,884. In Gilroy, total cases number 6,313; and 63,334 in San Jose.
Also in South County, San Martin has one of the highest Covid-19 case rates among unincorporated areas, with a rate of 8,664 per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 21. Total cases in San Martin number 522, according to the county’s website.
Public health officials continue to urge residents to get tested for Covid-19, especially if they are frontline workers or have regular contact with people outside the household. For information on Covid-19 testing locations throughout the county, and to make an appointment, visit sccfreetest.org.
Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY
Morgan Hill
July 14: 162
July 21: 194
July 22: 213
July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)
Aug. 3: 278
Aug. 10: 341
Aug. 12: 348
Aug. 20: 428
Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)
Sept. 1: 501
Sept. 15: 572
Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)
Oct. 19: 650
Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)
Nov. 17: 839
Nov. 24: 894
Nov. 30: 1,035 (rate: 2,359)
Dec. 8: 1,056
Dec. 16: 1,542
Dec. 21: 1,750
Dec. 29: 1,978
Jan. 5: 2,231
Jan. 11: 2,536 (rate: 5,780)
Jan. 21: 2,884
Gilroy
July 14: 323
July 21: 414
July 22: 453
July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)
Aug. 3: 615
Aug. 10: 804
Aug. 12: 815
Aug. 20: 967
Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)
Sept. 1: 1,162
Sept. 15: 1,382
Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)
Oct. 19: 1,655
Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)
Nov. 17: 2,027
Nov. 24: 2,208
Nov. 30: 2,457 (rate: 4,425)
Dec. 8: 2,935
Dec. 16: 3,566
Dec. 21: 4,003
Dec. 29: 4,520
Jan. 5: 5,031
Jan. 11: 5,556 (rate: 10,006)
Jan. 21: 6,313
San Martin 95046
July 29: 47 (rate: 780)
Aug. 3: 50
Aug. 10: 56
Aug. 12: 57
Aug. 20: 67
Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)
Sept. 1: 80
Sept. 15: 100
Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)
Oct. 19: 127
Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)
Nov. 17: 145
Nov. 24: 149
Nov. 30: 176: (rate: 2,921)
Dec. 8: 226
Dec. 16: 280
Dec. 21: 304
Dec. 29: 352
Jan. 5: 417
Jan. 11: 469 (rate: 7,784)
Jan. 21: 522 (rate: 8,664)