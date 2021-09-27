Morgan Hill Library wins award for Covid response

The Morgan Hill Library has been recognized with a 2021 Community Impact Award from local organization Living Above the Influence (LATI), which honors Santa Clara County groups and agencies that go above and beyond in providing services to youth, families and community.

LATI said in a statement, “2020 was a challenging year for us all, with the impact of Covid-19, but Morgan Hill Library continued to provide support to our community. During this time, partnerships and collaboration were vital to meet the needs in our community.

“LATI recognizes the dedication, commitment, the ‘going above and beyond’ that the Morgan Hill Library provided during this time.”

Along with other libraries in the Santa Clara County Library District, the Morgan Hill branch provided contactless curbside service for patrons during the shutdown. It also moved all of its programming online so patrons could continue using it from the safety of home.

The library also added new digital resources to its online library, including those helping students with homework and people searching for new jobs. It also expanded Wi-Fi service and offered free meals to children and their caregivers.

The Morgan Hill Library, located at 660 W. Main Ave., recently expanded with a brand-new children’s activity room, including new space for children’s programs.

The library will receive its award at the 15th annual Living Above the Influence community celebration event in October.

