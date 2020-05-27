As the weather approaches triple digits, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department has opened a cooling center at the Morgan Hill Library.

The library, 660 W. Main St., will operate as a cooling center on May 27-28 from 1-6pm. Due to social distancing protocols, a maximum of eight people at a time will be allowed.

Library services will not be available during these days. Books and other library materials will not be accessible, and the public is asked to not return library books at this time. The Morgan Hill Library has remained closed since March in response to the county’s shelter-in-place order.

Due to the limited space available, patrons are asked to enter, fill up their water bottles, cool down for one hour or less, and then exit to allow others to utilize the facility.

The following County Public Health Department social distancing guidelines will be enforced for the cooling center:

Do not enter if you have Covid-19 symptoms including fever, cough, diarrhea, headache, muscle aches, shortness of breath, unexplained loss of taste or smell

Face covering is required (exception of children 6 years and under or if medically unadvisable)

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others at all times

The National Weather Service heat advisory remains in effect for the Bay Area through May 28.