For several hours on May 18, the Peace Pole and surrounding lawn at Morgan Hill Civic Center was transformed into a children’s art exhibit aiming to raise awareness of the plight of young people who have been directly affected by the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The exhibit included works from more than 150 children in southern Santa Clara County. The art featured messages that focused on “hope for the children of Palestine,” said event organizer Noshaba Afzal. Also decorating the lawn for the exhibit were 250 small Palestinian flags, each one representing 100 children who have become orphans during the conflict over the past seven months; and photos of 230 children who have lost their lives to the violence, Afzal said.

Afzal, a South County educator who lives in Gilroy, was the lead organizer for the exhibit, which she said was organized by “volunteers from an organic group of very diverse women who are mothers and grandmothers.”

Afzal added that the purpose of the exhibit was to provide “an opportunity for local children to be empowered to express their feelings through art, and to give a voice to the voiceless children in Palestine.”

She added, “The Palestinian children’s voices are significantly missing in the mainstream so it was especially important for us to shed light on these precious children also.”

Also during the event, a Palestinian-American resident of Morgan Hill released 15 pigeons, representing an important part of the Palestinian culture, Afzal said.

Also at the event was an art activity area where children could create their own works to display during the temporary exhibition.

Throughout the afternoon more than 100 people attended, including Mayors Mark Turner and Marie Blankley of Morgan Hill and Gilroy, respectively, as well as some city council members from both cities.