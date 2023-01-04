Morgan Hill drenched

A formidable rain storm arrived in Morgan Hill this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend.

Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-5, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch as of Jan. 4, according to the NWS. An update earlier this week warned of a “threat to life likely during this storm.” Forecasters are predicting at least 2-3 inches to fall on San Jose, and a similar amount on Hollister during the current storm—with totals reaching 6-10 inches in hillside and coastal mountain areas.

“To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while,” shared a NWS meteorologist. “The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life. This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously.”

This storm follows a New Year’s weekend atmospheric river system that drenched the Bay Area and saturated the ground—further heightening the risk of mudslides from more rain.

From Dec. 27-Jan. 1, nearly 6 inches of rain fell on Morgan Hill, according to the National Weather Service. The bulk of that precipitation occurred Dec. 30-Jan. 1, as the system lingered over the area, dumping rain for more than 24 hours nonstop.

That storm capped off the wettest December on record in Morgan Hill, according to local longtime weather observer Chris Henry. His measurements in west Morgan Hill show that December brought 13.71 inches of rain—far surpassing the historical average of 4.71 inches for the month, according to Henry’s Facebook page, “Morgan Hill Rainfall.”

The weekend rainfall resulted in reports of flooding, mudslides and accidents throughout the Bay Area.

Morgan Hill Police Sgt. Scott Purvis said the New Year’s weekend storms “kept our patrol teams busy.” Officers responded to numerous reports of stranded motorists on Watsonville Road, Del Monte Avenue and Peral Avenue, as well as on Wright at Del Monte avenues.

Localized flooding resulted in the closure of a portion of Watsonville Road and a section of Wright Avenue, Purvis said. Other areas typically prone to flooding in Morgan Hill were also impacted, including the La Crosse and La Mar neighborhoods, as well as on Monterey Road at Burnett and West Second Street.

“(There were) reports of several large trees down on various roadways,” Purvis said. “Those issues were cleaned up and removed relatively quickly.”

After brief periods of dry weather on Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, Purvis added that residents should get ready for the likely equally wet weather that is forecast for the rest of the week.

“I think it’s fair to say residents should prepare for similar circumstances with the upcoming round of storms moving into the area,” Purvis said. “(People should) avoid the above-mentioned areas during periods of heavy rain and avoid driving through flooded roadways.”

Morgan Hill Public Works Director Chris Ghione noted that while Morgan Hill and the state of California need the rain during the ongoing drought, the atmospheric river storms “are creating conditions that are more intense than past storms for our community.”

He advised residents and motorists to never walk or drive through flooded roadways, and plan for high winds and power outages. Sandbags are available at two locations in Morgan Hill: the city’s Corporation Yard at 100 Edes Court and the El Toro Fire Station at 18300 Old Monterey Road.

Valley Water, the local water district that manages flood safety and water supplies in Santa Clara County, said in a press release that it is activating its Emergency Operations Center this week in response to the forecast for Jan. 4-5. The district will be closely monitoring levels of local waterways, including Uvas Creek in Gilroy and West Little Llagas Creek in Morgan Hill.

“Valley Water is actively preparing for this upcoming atmospheric river,” Valley Water Chair Pro Tem John L. Varela said. “We are asking everyone to please take the necessary steps now to be flood ready.”

Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill exceeded its capacity and reached the spillway on Dec. 31, but receded in the following days. However, the reservoir was only five feet away from the “major flooding” stage before the Wednesday storm, according to Valley Water data.

Residents can report non-emergency flooding issues to the city by calling 408.776.7333 during regular working hours. For emergencies call 911.

More tips on storm preparation are available at Valley Water’s website:

https://www.valleywater.org/flooding-safety/flood-ready.