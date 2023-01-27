good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 27, 2023
Article Search
Pictured are two petrale sole fish caught by the crew of Lusamerica Foods’ F/V Noah’s Ark in Moss Landing Harbor Jan. 24. The species normally looks brownish and dark in color like the one on the bottom of the image. The bright, yellow-orange fish at the top of the image exhibits a rare condition known as Xanthochromism. Contributed photo.
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsFeatured

Morgan Hill company’s fishing crew catches rare, brightly colored petrale sole

Vessel reeled in uncommon specimen in Moss Landing Harbor

By: Michael Moore
38
0

A fishing crew working for a Morgan Hill-based seafood company reeled in “the catch of a lifetime” in Moss Landing Harbor when they pulled a brightly colored petrale sole with a rare skin condition onto the boat, according to the company. 

The crew was fishing on the F/V Noah’s Ark vessel for Lusamerica Foods—whose headquarters is located on Railroad Avenue in Morgan Hill—on Jan. 24 when they caught the bright yellow-orange fish whose pigment is a “complete anomaly” among groundfish, said Peter Adame, Lusamerica Foods spokesperson. 

Petrale sole is a West Coast flatfish that—while popular on dinner tables and in restaurants far and wide—is typically a nondescript brown color, Adame said. Commercial groundfish trawlers off the coast catch thousands of petrale sole every day, but it is unlikely that any have ever looked like the one reeled in Jan. 24. 

In a TikTok video posted by Lusamerica, F/V Noah’s Ark crewmember “Big Rick” said it was the first time he had seen a fish like that in his 43 years in the profession. 

“I’ve never seen anything like that, ever, and neither has my captain. And we’ve been fishing for over 100 years between us,” Rick said in the video. 

Adame did some research and found that this particular fish’s condition is known as Xanthochromism—“an abnormal skin coloration of yellow to orange-gold.” The condition is uncommon in nature. 

It is surprising that the yellow-orange sole had survived in the ocean as long as it had, as groundfish need to blend in with their dark surroundings in order to avoid predators, Adame explained. 

“It’s very rare to catch a fish with this strange pigmentation as it’s a very odd condition, and even slimmer odds for it to survive the first couple years of life,” Adame said. “You don’t really blend into the brown sea floor when you’re rocking those colors.” 

The crew decided to keep the rare specimen, Adame added. 

In an industry noted for superstition, Lusamerica and the F/V Noah’s Ark are taking the catch as a “good omen.” Adame said the Jan. 24 expedition was the boat’s first time unloading in Moss Landing, which is located on Monterey Bay about 40 miles southwest of Morgan Hill. 

For many years, Moss Landing Harbor did not have any active groundfish trawling vessels before the F/V Noah’s Ark docked on Jan. 24. Groundfish anglers used to be highly active on the West Coast, but the populations of the sought-after species “collapsed” in 2000, Adame said. 

“The fish populations bounced back in 2014 thanks to strict management, but many of the fishermen left the area,” Adame added. “Lusamerica’s been investing in the local seafood economy for several years by adding new infrastructure at their dock in Moss Landing and adding a local fish fileting line at their processing facility in Morgan Hill.

“But having a larger fishing vessel like the F/V Noah’s Ark join the Moss Landing fishing community is a milestone for the harbor and larger West Coast groundfish recovery.” 

Lusamerica is the owner of the Monterey Bay Seafood brand. The company distributes seafood to businesses throughout the West Coast. In addition to Moss Landing, Lusamerica also works directly with groundfish anglers out of Noyo Harbor in northern California. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,223FollowersFollow
2,866FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Live Oak, Gilroy girls basketball teams display grit in BVAL’s West...

Morgan Hill council adopts housing needs roadmap