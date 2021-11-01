Morgan Hill church pastor accused of molesting children

Morgan Hill Police arrested the pastor of a local church on accusations that he molested multiple children, according to authorities.

Carlos Ramos Castrejon, 65, of Hollister, was arrested Oct. 29 on suspicion of 13 counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, and two counts of committing a lewd act by use of force on a child younger than 14, says a press release from Morgan Hill Police.

Castrejon is the pastor at Ministerios Generacion Josue, 16705 Butterfield Boulevard.

Detectives recently began a sexual assault investigation into Castrejon, Morgan Hill Police said. The press release says Castrejon “had inappropriate contact with multiple children.”

After his arrest, Castrejon was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Details of the investigation have been forwarded to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, police said.

MHPD detectives think there may be more victims of Castrejon who have not come forward. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the incidents can call MHPD Detective Sara Alanis at 669.253.4957.