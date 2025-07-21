The 5th Annual Morgan Hill Children’s Business Fair is getting ready to transform the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center Amphitheater area into a bustling, vibrant youth marketplace. This highly anticipated event—coming up on Aug. 2—showcases young entrepreneurial talent and community spirit.

The fair began in 2021 as one of the very first in-person post-COVID events to open in Morgan Hill. From its humble beginnings with 27 booths in its first year, it has grown significantly, now featuring 56 bustling booths, with an additional 15 businesses on a waitlist. This substantial growth underscores the high demand and enthusiasm for youth entrepreneurship in the community.

Reflecting on her first experience at the fair in 2022, Scarlett A. said every person who came to her booth was kind and that she felt supported.

“I did not realize how lucky I am to live in Morgan Hill until that day,” she said. “Morgan Hill is a special place made up of so many special people.”

Fair organizer Ewam Kuc said the fair emphasizes that the true value of youth entrepreneurship lies not solely in profit, but in cultivating an invaluable mindset of creativity, problem solving, resilience and confidence.

Echoing this sentiment, Lauren Elizabeth Ronan, a sponsor of the fair for four years, said the fair is a wonderful environment for children to express themselves as young entrepreneurs.

“The support, encouragement, rapport and positivity make this fair unlike any other,” Ronan said. “The passion from these children really sparks an inner light that shines on!”

To give people a sneak peek into the amazing talent, the fair has started a special “Small Business Highlight” series on their social media (Facebook and Instagram).

“We encourage everyone to follow us to get to know these incredible young business owners participating in the fair,” said Kuc. “Please like, share their posts, and invite your friends and family to join in the excitement.”

Beyond the innovative booths showcasing these young talents, the fair promises a fun-filled day for the entire family. Visitors can enjoy delicious offerings from food trucks (including a taco truck), cool down with treats from an ice cream truck, let loose at the splash pad and try their luck at winning exciting raffle prizes.

“One of the most important things this fair truly needs is foot traffic and visitors,” Kuc said.

“We encourage everyone to unleash their social media superpowers to announce this fair to the world,” she added. “These kids need support from our community. Your presence, even if only for 30 minutes, will give these kids an amazing opportunity to practice their pitches, connect with buyers and sell their products.”

Longtime sponsor Diana Legaspi, from Guild Mortgage Legaspi Team, who has supported the fair for the past four years, called it an incredible event.

“It gives our next generation a chance to dream big, use their imagination, and learn what it takes to build a business from the ground up,” she said.

Other sponsors include Monica K. Liu and OT Park.

The event takes place from 11am-3pm Aug. 2 on the grounds of the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

Details: visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org/morgan-hill or contact mh*********************@***il.com.