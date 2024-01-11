The City of Morgan Hill and local athletes celebrated the groundbreaking of new pickleball courts at the Community Park on West Edmundson Avenue Jan. 5. City officials were joined by members of the Morgan Hill Pickleball Club for the occasion.

The city recently hired EF&S Concrete to build the new, permanent courts, which will be free and open to the public when complete. The city expects the construction of the courts to last about four months, though that timeline could be prolonged by weather.

Pictured at the Jan. 5 groundbreaking are city officials, Pickleball Club members and Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation representatives.