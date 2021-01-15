The Morgan Hill Unified School District will host three upcoming online sessions for “Middle School Information Night.”

The sessions, which will take place virtually on Zoom, are for parents of incoming sixth-graders to learn more about the district’s four middle schools. Links to the Zoom meetings will be posted closer to the events on the district’s website, mhusd.org.

The four separate sessions—one for each school—are scheduled as follows:

-Jackson Academy of Math & Music: 6pm Jan. 21

-Britton Middle School: 6pm Feb. 4

-San Martin/Gwinn Environmental Science Academy: 6pm Feb. 8

-Martin Murphy Middle School: 6pm Feb. 10