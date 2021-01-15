good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 15, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

MHUSD to host middle school information nights

Parents of incoming sixth grade students invited

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
299
0

The Morgan Hill Unified School District will host three upcoming online sessions for “Middle School Information Night.”

The sessions, which will take place virtually on Zoom, are for parents of incoming sixth-graders to learn more about the district’s four middle schools. Links to the Zoom meetings will be posted closer to the events on the district’s website, mhusd.org.

The four separate sessions—one for each school—are scheduled as follows:

-Jackson Academy of Math & Music: 6pm Jan. 21

-Britton Middle School: 6pm Feb. 4

-San Martin/Gwinn Environmental Science Academy: 6pm Feb. 8

-Martin Murphy Middle School: 6pm Feb. 10

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Pediatric home health org seeks donations

Staff Report -
Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, Coastal Kids Home Care—a regional nonprofit that provides specialized home healthcare for children living with illness and disability—has seen demand for its services skyrocket.
Read more
Crime

Man accused of attempted murder in domestic violence incident

Michael Moore -
A Morgan Hill man is suspected of trying to kill a woman at his Sundance Drive home after he stabbed her multiple times Jan. 14, according to police.
Read more
Business

Property tax workshop geared toward commercial owners

Morgan Hill Times Staff -
Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone will host a...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Pediatric home health org seeks donations

Man accused of attempted murder in domestic violence incident