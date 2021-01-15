A Morgan Hill man is suspected of trying to kill a woman at his Sundance Drive home after he stabbed her multiple times Jan. 14, according to police.

John Reed, 59, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after officers responded to the violent incident Thursday, authorities said.

Morgan Hill Police were dispatched to the home on the 16000 block of Sundance Drive about 12:30pm, on reports of a stabbing. The home is located at the intersection of Hill Road.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male subject near the front of the home, MHPD said in a press release.

Officers entered the residence and located an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds, police said. Authorities secured the scene and began to provide medical aid to the woman. Morgan Hill Fire and EMS personnel responded to the home and transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MHPD detectives were dispatched to the scene and have been investigating the incident since it was initially reported.

Officers have determined there was a disturbance between the couple prior to the stabbing, police said. During the altercation, Reed allegedly stabbed the woman several times.

Reed was taken into custody and booked at Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the female victim.

Anyone with information about this incident can call MHPD Det. Sara Alanis at (669) 253-4957.