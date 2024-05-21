Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that occurred early in the morning May 16 in downtown Morgan Hill.

The shooting occurred at 3:04am in the parking lot behind The Hill, which is located on the 17330 block of Monterey Road. Morgan Hill Police Sgt. Scott Purvis said shots were fired after a dispute happened in the parking lot.

Investigators do not know if the altercation originated from any nearby establishments, and do not have a description of a suspect or vehicle that may have been involved, Purvis added.

No injuries have been reported from the shooting, police said.

The Morgan Hill Police Department is asking any eyewitnesses or anyone with video footage or other information to contact MHPD at 669.253.4995.