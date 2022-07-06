good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 6, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

MHPD reports busy holiday weekend

Four citations issued for illegal fireworks on July 4

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Police issued a number of citations for the illegal use of fireworks over the holiday weekend, but authorities think the increased presence of public safety volunteers and firefighters helped keep the damage minimal.

MHPD officers issued at least four citations for illegal fireworks on July 4, according to Sgt. Scott Purvis.

“Patrol officers definitely responded to quite a few firework related complaints,” Purvis said in an email. “However, what helped dramatically, was the combined effort of Morgan Hill CERT volunteers and CalFire personnel who provided a presence in Morgan Hill neighborhoods.”

CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team, a program run by MHPD and the city’s public safety staff that helps with high-profile or large-scale events.

On each night from July 1-4, CERT had four teams of two volunteers each working throughout Morgan Hill to provide a visual deterrent for potential fireworks violators, and to report any violations they saw back to the police department, Purvis added. “Their presence greatly reduced the number of firework related complaints and potentially prevented dangerous fires from igniting,” Purvis said.

No fires were reported in Morgan Hill in relation to fireworks, police said.

The holiday weekend kept MHPD officers busy with other calls, including DUIs, simple batteries, domestic violence and vehicular hit and run incidents, Purvis added.

The city’s annual Freedom Fest professional, licensed fireworks show took place the evening of July 4 at the Outdoor Sports Center.

Fireworks are heavily regulated by state and local authorities in California. The pyrotechnic devices have been known to cause out-of-control fires that have destroyed structures and property.

According to Bay City News, throughout the night on July 4, firefighters responded to dozens of fireworks-related fires in Contra Costa County, Vallejo, Oakland and San Francisco.

The City of Morgan Hill issues tripled fines for violations of its municipal fireworks ordinance during holiday periods, including Independence Day weekend.

Staff Report

