Voices College-Bound Language Academies has opened its new campus in Morgan Hill, serving students in grades TK-8 at the site on the corner of Monterey Road and Cosmo Avenue.

The school held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Oct. 5, featuring student performances with a local folklorico group and remarks from Morgan Hill and regional officials.

The opening of the new campus at 16505 Monterey Road was a “landmark moment that enables Voices to expand and better serve families from low-income backgrounds who deserve access to excellent, equitable, culturally affirming education,” says a statement from Voices College-Bound Language Academies.

Voices is a network of public charter schools that primarily serve Latino communities in Santa Clara, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties, according to the academy. Founded nearly 20 years ago, Voices aims to prepare all students for higher education through an “academically rigorous” dual language program. The schools’ vision is to empower students with the skills and confidence to excel in any career path they choose.

“The new Morgan Hill building was made possible because of the powerful strength of our community, and I am excited to see what we can achieve together now and for future generations,” said Aldo Ramírez, CEO of Voices College-Bound Language Academies.

The new campus has been in the works in Morgan Hill for four years. Voices said the new location is “a monument to the future of Voices.”

“With their own building, students now have the experience of learning in a school built for their community, by their community, further fostering pride in their cultural identity and personal growth,” Voices’ statement said.

In attendance at the Oct. 5 grand opening were U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren, along with Morgan Hill city council members, Morgan Hill Unified School District officials and dozens of community members.

Construction at the two-acre site of Voices in Morgan Hill began in September 2023. Before that, Voices operated local schools at leased spaces in other locations in Morgan Hill.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner noted that Voices has “had a significant impact” on students who have attended the academy’s local sites since 2015.

“They are a model of a well-run organization driven to achieve the highest standards for their students,” Turner said. “With the opening of their new campus, they are better positioned to ensure their students are well-prepared for higher education and future success.”