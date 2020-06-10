A fence installed last week on the median of Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill is designed for pedestrian safety. The project was planned well in advance of the Covid-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders, according to city staff.

The fence is one of the city’s downtown pedestrian safety enhancements, and is part of City Hall’s Capital Improvement Program budget. It is located in the median strip on Monterey Road, between Second and Third streets.

“The project was requested by the police department and is designed to prevent jaywalking in that area,” reads a passage from the city’s Weekly 411 newsletter. “There have been many near misses when pedestrians have chosen to cross the street in that area.”

Instead of crossing the street in the middle of the block, pedestrians are advised to cross Monterey Road at protected crosswalks at Second or Third Street.

The fence is removable and can be removed for special events that may occur in the future.

The project cost $37,000, and was financed by the city’s Residential Development Control System Public Facilities Fund, according to City of Morgan Hill spokeswoman Maureen Tobin.

Other downtown pedestrian safety improvements listed in the city’s CIP include more in-ground flashing lights at the crosswalks at First and Fifth streets, and a license plate reader at the downtown parking structure on Fourth Street.