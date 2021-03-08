Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine will deliver the 2021 “State of the City” address in a live online broadcast 7pm March 10.

The speech will be livestreamed on a number of platforms, including Zoom, Facebook and the city’s website.

To watch and participate on Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/2021StateoftheCityAddress.

To watch on Facebook, visit the page titled “City of Morgan Hill – Engage.” Or to view on the city’s website, visit morganhill.ca.gov.

During the speech, Constantine will “reflect on the prior year’s challenges and accomplishments, and set the stage for what’s to come,” says a newsletter from city staff.