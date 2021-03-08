good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Councilman Rich Constantine listens to remarks during the first council meeting after the council chamber grand opening June 4.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Mayor to deliver online ‘State of the City’ speech March 10

By: Staff Report
2
0

Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine will deliver the 2021 “State of the City” address in a live online broadcast 7pm March 10.

The speech will be livestreamed on a number of platforms, including Zoom, Facebook and the city’s website.

To watch and participate on Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/2021StateoftheCityAddress.

To watch on Facebook, visit the page titled “City of Morgan Hill – Engage.” Or to view on the city’s website, visit morganhill.ca.gov.

During the speech, Constantine will “reflect on the prior year’s challenges and accomplishments, and set the stage for what’s to come,” says a newsletter from city staff.

Avatar
Staff Report

