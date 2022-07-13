Locals graduate from California Connections Academy

Morgan Hill residents Conall Hutcheson and Emma Mahler graduated from California Connections Academy North Bay, a tuition-free online public school that serves students from grades K-12 across the state. A total of 982 seniors graduated from California Connections Academy in two recent commencement ceremonies, according to a press release

This year’s graduating Class of 2022 collectively received more than $491,000 in scholarship funds.

“We’re beyond proud of our graduating Class of 2022 for their hard work and commitment to their educational journey,” said Dr. Richie Romero, executive director of California Connections Academy. “Our graduating class is full of bright individuals, and I have no doubt that they will make lasting, positive marks on the world using the skills and knowledge they’ve earned while at California Connections Academy.”

California Connections Academy is a network of six tuition-free online public schools serving students in grades TK-12 across 32 counties in California. The virtual school held a Northern California commencement ceremony at San Joaquin Delta College on June 20 and a Southern California commencement ceremony at the OC Fair & Events Pacific Amphitheater on June 23, says the press release. School administrators, teachers and families came together to celebrate the Class of 2022 at the school’s first in-person commencement celebrations since 2019.

This year the graduating class earned college acceptances to institutions including University of California, Los Angeles, University of California, Berkeley, Columbia University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, Stanford University, and Yale University, among others, according to the press release.

Families interested in learning more about California Connections Academy and the enrollment process can attend an online information session by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3mtxke24 . For more information about California Connections Academy, call 1.800.382.6010 or visit the school’s website at connectionsacademy.com.