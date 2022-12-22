Local Scene: Superior Court Clerk’s office expands hours

Clerk’s office expands hours

As of Dec. 19, the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara’s Clerk’s Offices within the Morgan Hill Courthouse, Palo Alto Courthouse, Family Justice Center Courthouse, Downtown Superior Courthouse, and the Hall of Justice will increase hours of operation for in-person services, says a press release from the court. The previous hours of 8:30am–1:30pm, Monday through Thursday, will be changed to 8:30am– 3pm. On Fridays, in-person service will remain available from 8:30am– 12:00pm.

Access to the Court and the Clerk’s Offices for records, information, and filings is a priority for the court, says the press release. Dropboxes located in courthouse lobbies are available for clients to submit papers for filing during the hours of 8am–5pm. In addition, the court’s electronic filing system is available via www.scscourt.org. If individuals need assistance with a restraining order, they are asked to visit the Restraining Order Help Center.

Noon year’s eve at the library

The Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave., will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 11:15am-12:15pm Dec. 31. The festivities begin with crafting, balloons, music and all sorts of fun before the “countdown” begins at 11:45am.

The event is free. Registration is not required.

Parks and rec commission needs new members

The City of Morgan Hill is seeking applications from residents interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission. There is one unexpired term to be filled with a term ending April 1, 2026, according to the city’s website.

We encourage residents to submit applications (https://tinyurl.com/4h28u4ty) for appointment consideration. Applications will be accepted by the City Clerk’s Office until 5pm Feb. 3,2023, or until filled. Interviews before the city council are tentatively scheduled for 5pm Feb. 15.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is a seven-member board that advises the city council on matters pertaining to planning and development of parks, cultural facilities, recreation programs for all segments, bicycle facilities, and capital expenditures related to said facilities. Commissioners serve a term of four years each.

Visit the Parks and Recreation Commission website at https://tinyurl.com/j33jmhfa for details.