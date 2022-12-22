good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Photo: Carly Wheelehan
Students bring holiday cheer to seniors

By: Staff Report
Middle school students from Mount Madonna School were able to spread some holiday cheer for local residents on Dec. 13 by singing a free holiday concert at the Morgan Hill Senior Center. The students sang a selection of holiday carols and handed out cookies and treats for members of their audience. 

“I am thrilled to bring Mount Madonna’s middle school students to spread some joy and cheer through a holiday concert at the Morgan Hill Senior Center,” commented Dr. Sean Boulware, Mount Madonna School Music Director. “It is so important and wonderful to reach out to our seniors and loved ones with a message of hope and peace. We must always remember our elders and veterans who made our world for us so that we could spread love and music to them. We hope to just give them a pause in this crazy time and bring some holiday cheer and familiar songs to lighten their moods and celebrate the holidays. This time of year is so important to connect as humans and share our spirits in song.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

