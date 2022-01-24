Local scene: Submit redistricting maps, Adopt A Highway

Submit redistricting maps

The deadline to submit your proposed maps for new Morgan Hill City Council districts is Jan. 31.

The city’s Redistricting website, located at morgan-hill.ca.gov/2183/Draw-a-Map, shows different mapping tools and how to draw a city council district map.

The next key date in the city’s redistricting process is a workshop scheduled for 5:30pm Feb. 16. At the workshop, participants from the public and city staff will review and discuss the draft maps submitted so far, discuss the election sequence and select a final map for adoption.

The City of Morgan Hill is broken up into four council districts. Voters within each district every four years vote for the councilmember who will represent them for the ensuing term. The city’s mayor is voted on an at-large basis.

The city is required to reconsider its electoral districts each time the U.S. Census is completed once every 10 years.

Candidate forum

The San Martin Neighborhood Alliance will host a candidate forum for the Santa Clara County District 1 Supervisor’s race 6:30pm Jan. 27 at the San Martin Lions Hall, 12415 Murphy Ave. The public is invited to attend. Four candidates for Supervisorial District 1—Rich Constantine, Claudia Rossi, Johnny Khamis and Sylvia Arenas—have been invited to participate in the forum.

RSVP by emailing [email protected]. Note in your email if you will be attending in person or remotely by Zoom. A link to the online Zoom session will be provided to remote participants.

Rosa makes Dean’s List

Dean College announced this week that Emily Rosa, of Morgan Hill, has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Bengel named to Dean’s List

Robert Josiah Bengel, a mechanical engineering major in the class of 2024, was named to the Iowa State University Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work, says a press release from Iowa State University.

CalFire has up to $24M for grants

CalFire is accepting applications for up to $24 million in available grants for projects that support the creation of a robust and diversified wood products market to help meet California’s forest resilience goals.

CalFire’s Wood Products and Bioenergy Program, which seeks to maintain and enhance the forestry sector of California to promote healthy resilient forests throughout the state, is accepting applications for Business and Workforce Development projects on a continuous basis as dictated by funding availability, says a press release.

Project proposals will be reviewed and awarded quarterly, with awards issued the following quarter. Applicants that apply by March 31 will be notified on or before June 30.

Applicants must submit proposals by March 31, to be considered for the first round of funded projects.

The program supports a diverse set of business and workforce development projects that align with the goals of California’s 2021 Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan (https://tinyurl.com/ms44jv8c). Up to $24 million is available for wood products and workforce development projects that fit the eligibility criteria and score competitively against the selection criteria.

Additional funding up to $4 million is available from the Wildfire Resilience Program for tree nursery operations, the press release continues. These funds were allocated as part of the 2021-2022 final budget package.

“This is the first grant solicitation targeted to business and workforce development in the forestry sector,” said Tim Robards, CalFire Staff Chief. “Forest management capacity has been identified as a key constraint in reaching the state’s annual goal for treating forests and this program was developed to address that need.”

Eligible businesses include facilities, operations and professional services that support the restoration of healthy, resilient forests. Some grants are available specifically for nurseries to grow native California tree seedlings. Entities eligible for workforce development project grants include universities, colleges, government and community organizations, and businesses that aim to increase workforce capacity in the fields of fuels treatment, logging, transportation, prescribed fire, manufacturing and other support services.

Stipends available to Adopt A Highway

Caltrans is offering incentive stipends to those who participate in its Adopt-A-Highway Program as part of the Clean California Initiative. The incentive stipends will be offered up to $250 per eligible litter clean-up event per site for a maximum of we payouts a year.

These stipends will include $250 for cleanups on adopted highway segments. In addition, $250 will be issued following a cleanup of all sides of ramps and quads, $125 for one on/off ramp and $62.50 for a single ramp, says a press release from Caltrans.

An incentive stipend for up to $250 will be issued for clean-ups of “Non-Traditional Adoptions” such as Park and Ride locations and bicycle paths which is under the discretion of the local AAH Coordinator.

The Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) Program is administered by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Adoptions usually span a two-mile stretch of roadside and permits are issued for five-year periods. Groups in good standing may renew their permits indefinitely. Participation is free for all volunteers, and signs identifying your group are included at no charge.

The public may learn more about the Caltrans Adopt-A Highway Program and the Clean California Initiative at:

https://dot.ca.gov/programs/maintenance/adopt-a-highway

https://cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/