Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now

Symphony season begins Oct. 9

South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers.

Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.

The concert will begin at 3pm under the large tent at Guglielmo Winery, 1480 East Main Ave., in Morgan Hill.

Tickets cost $40 for adults, which includes a coupon for a glass of wine, free for students with ID and children, says a press release from South Valley Symphony. Tickets must be purchased in advance at southvalleysymphony.org.

Scout troops open house

Scout Troops 730 and 2730 invite all interested youth to their open house event, 7:30pm Oct. 12 at the Morgan Hill Masonic Center, 380 W. Dunne Ave.

Scouting is open to all boys and girls from 6th grade to age 17. Anyone who is ready for an adventure, and enjoys camping, hiking and other fun activities is welcome to attend.

The open house will offer an informational night of fun activities to demonstrate to attendees what scouting is all about. Regular scouting adventures include not only camping and hiking; they also include first aid, knot tying, STEM, teamwork, leadership and local community service, says a press release from the local troops. Boys and girls who join a scout troop have the opportunity to earn merit badges, learn leadership skills and achieve scouting’s highest award: the rank of Eagle Scout.

Troops 730 and 2730 meet every Wednesday Night at 7:30pm. Anyone who misses the Oct. 12 open house is welcome to visit the Morgan Hill troops another week.

Pumpkin patch opens in Coyote Valley

Pumpkins are the ultimate fall icon, and where better to find them than at your local pumpkin patch? Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch in Coyote Valley, just north of Morgan Hill, is now open seven days a week through Nov. 6, says a press release from the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority (OSA). The Patch was originally located off Bailey Avenue, but has since relocated a quarter-mile south to the property near Laguna Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard—in partnership with the OSA.

“Spina Farms has provided family fun and agricultural education for decades,” said Ronda Estrada, the manager of the pumpkin patch.

According to Estrada, what started as a small patch established by John and Linda Spina in 1976, is now a beloved, fall-time community tradition for all ages, says the press release. “Many families come to Spina Farms as an annual tradition to pick their pumpkins, take photos with loved ones and to bond outdoors during the fall season,” Estrada notes.

In June, Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch entered a three-year lease at the OSA’s “Laguna 60” property. These lands—60 acres in total—were permanently protected in 2021.

“It’s exciting to see residents benefit from these farmlands,” said Julie Morris, Santa Clara County Agricultural Liaison, a Cooperative Extension position supported by the Santa Clara County Agricultural Division and University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. “And in turn, every Pumpkin Patch visitor helps support our farmers and the agricultural community in the South Bay. This type of local, sustainable food production contributes to our region’s overall economy, health and quality of life.”

“These Coyote Valley farmlands contribute to our thriving agricultural economy,” said Andrea Mackenzie, General Manager of the Santa Clara Valley OSA. “Working lands are often overlooked within the Silicon Valley, but they provide countless environmental benefits, put food on our tables and remind us that this region has an important agricultural heritage.”

In collaboration with farmers and ranchers, agricultural organizations, natural resource agencies, and local, regional, and state initiatives, the OSA continues identifying the region’s most important open spaces and farmlands for permanent protection, says the press release. In accordance with the Santa Clara Valley Agricultural Plan, the OSA is working to protect the county’s remaining agricultural lands and address climate change by reducing sprawl and greenhouse gas emissions—and, in the case of Laguna 60 and the Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch, all while giving the community a fun place to enjoy the fall season.

“We can’t wait to welcome all the smiling faces at this beautiful new location in the heart of Coyote Valley,” said Gary Tognetti, co-owner of Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch and local farmer. “Children are experts at finding ‘the perfect pumpkin’ and we hope these experiences will encourage everyone to appreciate nature, learn where our food comes from, and make memories that will last a lifetime.”