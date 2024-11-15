Celebration continues

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library continue the celebration of its 50th anniversary with two musical events: Russell Zimmer’s jazz quartet performs at 1pm Nov. 23. Coming on Dec. 7, is Mark Gaetano, a popular local musician performing compositions by Scott Joplin, George Cohan, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin, also at 1pm.

The programs take place at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave. For more information, visit https://www.friendsmhlibrary.org/.

South Valley Symphony performs Dec. 14

The South Valley Symphony’s winter concert will take place 3pm Dec. 14 at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill. The program includes Kyle Jones’ Christmas Concertante for Horn and Orchestra, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Winter Wonderland and more.

Tickets are available online and at the door. Students in K-12 and those currently attending college can get in for free. For more information and to order tickets, visit southvalleysymphony.org.

Library district opens community survey

Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) has launched an online community survey to the hundreds of thousands of Santa Clara County residents who utilize its services and/or live within the nine cities within its boundaries, including Gilroy, Morgan Hill and other unincorporated areas.

The survey’s goal is to receive feedback on how people are using the collections, resources and facilities, as well as how the library can better serve them, says a press release from the library district.

The online survey is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Traditional Chinese and is open through Nov. 24 at sccld.org/communitysurvey/.

“It’s important to hear directly from the patrons and residents of the communities we represent, including those individuals who are not currently using our services,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “We want to make sure that as we plan for the future, we do so with the priorities of all of our community members in mind.”

This survey is completely anonymous and consists of two dozen questions which takes less than 10 minutes for most to complete, says the press release. Participants have the option of providing contact information for a chance to win a gift card.

Personal information is only used for the drawing and will not be associated with survey answers. The Santa Clara County Library District Foundation has donated $100, $50 and $10 gift cards to increase community participation, which will be given away in a drawing in December.

Area land trusts receive grant funding

Two area land trusts received more than $200,000 worth of grants from the California Council of Land Trusts’ Capacity Building Grant Program.

The Amah Mutsun Land Trust, based in Santa Cruz County, received $105,500 for stewarding ancestral lands, says a press release from the council of land trusts.

The San Benito Agricultural Land Trust received $118,000 through the Capacity Building program, for professional development, private fundraising and strengthening local partnerships, says the press release.

Eleven land trusts and related organizations throughout California received more than $1 million through the grant program. The purpose of the grants is to support land trusts in achieving environmental stewardship and climate change goals, and to build sustainable partnerships, says the press release.