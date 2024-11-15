Live Oak HS Football (3-7 overall, 3-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Lost 31-7 vs. Christopher

Upcoming games: 7pm Nov. 15 at Piedmont Hills (CCS D4)

NOTES: Props to the Acorns defense, which allowed just six points in the three league wins and nearly produced an upset of 9-1 powerhouse Santa Teresa in a 17-16 overtime loss.

Leaders of the stop unit include Anthony Garcia with 50 tackles, Mateo Robledo with 49, Zurik Peery with 43 and Cameron Pluemyard with 40.

Sobrato HS Football (6-3 overall, 2-2 BVAL Santa Teresa-Valley Division)

Recent results: Won 41-6 vs. Gilroy

Upcoming games: Season over

NOTES: Brayden Hughes completed 10-of-12 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns against the Mustangs. Ryan Hankins pulled in five of those for 152 yards and the two scores.

Luke Anderson rushed 10 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. George Costa carried the ball four times for 57 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Cruz had three rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Kudos to the defense, led by Brady Lennon with 12 tackles, and Cruz and Rayan Daneshvar with eleven. Cruz also shined with an interception and a fumble recovery. He returned the latter into the end zone for a touchdown.

Sobrato HS Volleyball (11-16 overall, 4-10 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division )

Recent results: Won 3-0 at Hill (CCS D2); Lost 3-0 at Valley Christian (CCS D2)

Upcoming games: Season over

NOTES: Sobrato won its CCS Division 2 opener at Hill 25-17, 25-15, 25-22. Juliana Tindall led SHS with 14 kills and four aces.

Live Oak HS Field Hockey (6-7-1 overall, 5-2-1 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Tied 1-1 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: Season over

NOTES: Acorns finished league season in second place.

