Local Scene: Sobrato High presents ‘Into the Woods’

Sobrato presents ‘Into the Woods’

The Sobrato Theatre Society in the coming weeks will present its spring production of “Into the Woods,” which was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine with music and lyrics and Stephen Sondheim.

Shows are scheduled for 7pm April 21, 1pm April 22, 7pm April 22, 7pm April 28 and 7pm April 29, at Ann Sobrato High School, 401 Burnett Ave.

To purchase tickets—which cost $14 for general admission and $12 for students, children and senior citizens—visit https://bit.ly/3GQHSE0.

“Into the Woods” is based on the book by Lapine, which is based on Grimms’ fairytales.

“Have you ever wondered what would happen if characters from various of Grimms’ classic fairy tales are thrown together in the same forest?” reads a description of the story on the event website. “What if Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, The Baker and His Wife all lived in the same world? Join the Ann Sobrato Theater Society as we explore the answers to this in Sondheim’s classic musical, INTO THE WOODS. See what happens when all these characters get what they wish for and seek to find out if it was what they really wanted after all. Will it be ‘happily ever after’ or something else?”

Sobrato’s production of “Into the Woods” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theater International.

Celebrate Earth Day on April 22

Learn about what you can do locally to protect the environment through the use of the latest technology in your home, by embracing your natural environment, recycling and more at the April 22 Community Earth Day Festival in Morgan Hill.

The event will take place 10am-3pm at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. Festivities are sponsored by AAUW, City of Morgan Hill, Climate Education Action Committee and other sponsors.

The program is free and open to the public.

Vendors and presenters will be on hand to offer information, resources and giveaways to help attendees become better stewards of the planet. Food trucks, live music and hands-on activities will also be available.

Juvenile justice facilities gain new library spaces

New library spaces have been established in Santa Clara County juvenile justice programs—including the Juvenile Rehabilitation facility in Morgan Hill. The effort is led by the Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD), in partnership with the Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) and the Santa Clara County Probation Department.

The new library spaces at the Morgan Hill facility and the San Jose Juvenile Justice Center are similar to public libraries, giving youth access to professionally curated library material, programs and activities that include STEM and art projects, according to a press release from SCCLD. The spaces also prompt juveniles with other activities intended to prompt interaction and engagement, including puzzles and LEGOs.

SCCLD has been implementing action plans in coordination with its newly released Strategic Plan, which identified “connecting patrons to relevant resources for life transitions” as a priority, says the press release.

“We are aiming to advance equity, diversity and inclusion to create a sense of belonging at SCCLD,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “A lot of these new patrons say this is their first-ever library experience. These library spaces provide them with a large collection of new and diverse books that represent who they are in this moment, where they come from, and most importantly, what they want to be. We are also working to maintain these relationships once the youth leaves the facility, so that they know the library is a place where they are always welcome and supported in life-long learning.”

SCCLD has a full-time teen librarian on-site to work with the youth, staff and partners. SCCOE also has personnel dedicated to assisting and coordinating with services, materials, curriculum and activities.

“The teens love listening to music, watering the plants, browsing the new books or working on puzzles,” said Teen Librarian Chris Pennington. “We have also hosted programs such as book talks, reading challenges, art programs and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) learning. The other part of my time is spent program planning, developing the collection and collaborating with the Probation Department, teachers, SCCOE librarian, Behavioral Health, and many of the other amazing youth service providers working in the facilities.”

Several research pieces, including one by the American Library Association and the U.S. Department of Education, suggest libraries can help people during and after their incarceration to transition back to regular life, which is an important part of this new library service offered by the Santa Clara County Library District.

SCCLD and its partners are working to create additional library spaces at other correctional facilities in the county.

MHUSD saves with bond refinancing

The Morgan Hill Unified School District announced the successful sale of $37.57 million of 2023 General Obligation Refunding Bonds. The transaction refinances outstanding Series A bonds issued from the 2012 Measure G voter authorization, according to a press release from MHUSD.

Through the bond refinancing, the district will have saved taxpayers $3.75 million over the full term of the bonds, or about $2.77 million in net present value terms, district staff said. That amount represents 6.36% of bonds refunded. The savings achieved through the refinancing will reduce annual debt service payments for taxpayers and did not extend the final maturity date which is set for Aug. 1, 2042.

For the 2023 refinancing transaction, the district received more than $148 million in orders from 18 different institutional investors in addition to orders from individual retail investors, the press release continues. The strong investor demand allowed for a reduction of yields over the course of the pricing process, strengthening the final bond refinancing results.

“Our district is proud to maintain our good financial standing. Refinancing our bonds benefits our community by saving our taxpayers’ money while allowing us to continue to provide excellent programs for our students,” said Dr. Carmen Garcia, Superintendent of MHUSD.

The District’s 2023 General Obligation Refunding Bonds were rated Aa1 (stable) by Moody’s Investors Service, the second-highest rating Moody’s assigns, district staff said.

The underwriting was led by Stifel as sole manager. KNN Public Finance served as Municipal Advisor for the transaction, while Stradling served as Bond and Disclosure Counsel.

Boating season opens April 15

Coyote Lake and Stevens Creek reservoirs are set to reopen at the start of boating season in Santa Clara County on April 15, thanks to the copious amount of rainfall received this winter, says a press release from county parks.

Coyote and Stevens Creek will join Calero and Lexington reservoirs, which have remained open for recreation throughout the year. Anderson Lake will remain closed long-term in order to perform a seismic retrofit on the dam.

Boating is permitted on Santa Clara County Parks’ Reservoirs from 8am to 30 minutes before sunset, says the press release. Reservations are required for holidays and weekends beginning with Memorial Day weekend through the end of September.

Call 408.355.2201 or visit www.gooutsideandplay.org to make a reservation.

Art a la Carte coming up

Art a la Carte, a free springtime arts and crafts event for children ages 2-10, is scheduled for 11am-2pm April 29 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

This year’s theme is “Imagine Happiness.” The annual event hosted by the city’s Library, Culture and Arts Commission is an opportunity for young members of the community to express themselves through the arts, and for adults to learn from the mouths of children what being happy means to them.

Booths with theme-related hands-on arts and crafts projects, with all materials and supplies provided by local businesses and organizations, will ensure kids have a wonderful and creative time. A CalFire truck, MHPD educational car, an hour-long cultural program by local talent and many more fun features are on tap for the educational family outing.

Quinn named to Dean’s List

Connor Subocz Quinn, of Morgan Hill, CA has been named to the winter 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose, California.

Celebrate independent bookstores at BookSmart

Independent Bookstore Day is April 29, and BookSmart in Morgan Hill plans to celebrate with a full day of festivities, giveaways and deals.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, which will be recognized this year by more than 1,000 stores and their customers across the country, according to a press release from BookSmart. The event was established to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community.

BookSmart, located at 421 Vineyard Town Center, has been South County’s independent bookstore since it was founded 28 years ago.

On April 29, in celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, BookSmart plans to offer mimosas, orange juice and chocolate tastings from 10:30am-3:30pm, as well as a meet-and-greet with seven local authors including William Briggs and Richard Anderson from 10:30am-1pm, says the press release. The authors will be available to sign books and talk about their craft.

Throughout the day, the store will give its customers access to special Independent Bookstore Day books, merchandise and giveaways.

Cinda Meister, co-owner of BookSmart, said Independent Bookstore Day is one of her favorite days of the year.

“It’s really a time to put indie bookstores back in the center of the story,” Meister said. “Independent Bookstore Day is a way to say thank you to our loyal and supportive customers.”

Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the community of the book.

CalFire launches online burn permit application site

A new online tool to apply for burn permits was launched April 14 by Cal Fire to help streamline the permit process for residents living in certain fire zones.

The application can be found at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

The website features the ability to apply for permits for residential burning, general burning and broadcast burning, which are prescribed burns.

Permits are available for residents living in areas in which Cal Fire has permitting authority, which is limited to zones designated by state law as the State Responsibility Area, or SRA.

A map of the State Responsibility Area can be found at tinyurl.com/rex23yms.

Permit applications will be reviewed by a Cal Fire representative, and a site visit can be scheduled if required.

Even with a valid permit, residents must check with their local air quality management agency to ensure it is a permissible burn day.

