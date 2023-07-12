good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
85.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 12, 2023
Article Search
Calendar and Briefs
NewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

Local Scene: Register for youth volleyball

The public is invited to join Youth Alliance for the Hollister Native American Gathering

By: Staff Report
13
0

Registration open for volleyball leagues

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) announced that registration is open for the 2023 Fall Leagues. These programs provide a fun, safe and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn and play volleyball, says a press release from USYVL.

The Morgan Hill USYVL program runs from Sept. 14—Nov. 4, on Thursdays from 5:30- 6:30pm and Saturdays 9:00-10:00am at El Toro Elementary in Morgan Hill.

The eight-week Fall Leagues provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7-15 that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The leagues operate twice per week throughout the season. Practices and games operate in a co-ed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence, the press release continues.

Programs fill quickly, so early registration is recommended to reserve a spot for your child. Registering early also allows participants to save with the regular registration pricing available until Aug. 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and participation medal for each participant. 

Visit the USYVL online registration page at www.usyvl.org to locate a local program.

For information on registration, programs, locations or schedules visit www.usyvl.org or contact the league at 1.888.988.7985 or [email protected].

Youth Alliance hosts inaugural event to celebrate native cultures

The public is invited to join Youth Alliance for the Hollister Native American Gathering on July 15 from 10am-7pm at the Hollister High School Football Stadium, 1220 Monterey St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various activities and experiences that showcase indigenous culture, art and dance. Kanyon “Coyote Woman” Sayers-Roods and Valentin Lopez, chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, will be the event’s special guest speakers leading the opening ceremony.

The event will feature indigenous arts, crafts, drumming circles with youth, dance groups, food vendors, informational booths and music.

Ticket donations for the event are available on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/vk6e3vvv. All ticket proceeds will support local students in their pursuit of higher education. 

For information, email [email protected].

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Salinas man dies in crash south of Gilroy

Staff Report -
A 21-year-old Salinas man died late Saturday night in...
Business

Police arrest serial arson suspect in Morgan Hill

Staff Report -
Morgan Hill police arrested a man they say confessed...
Community

Police, firefighters respond to flurry of July 4 calls

Michael Moore -
Morgan Hill Police responded to dozens of calls related...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,250FollowersFollow
2,846FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Salinas man dies in crash south of Gilroy

Police arrest serial arson suspect in Morgan Hill