Local Scene: Register for youth volleyball

Registration open for volleyball leagues

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) announced that registration is open for the 2023 Fall Leagues. These programs provide a fun, safe and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn and play volleyball, says a press release from USYVL.

The Morgan Hill USYVL program runs from Sept. 14—Nov. 4, on Thursdays from 5:30- 6:30pm and Saturdays 9:00-10:00am at El Toro Elementary in Morgan Hill.

The eight-week Fall Leagues provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7-15 that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The leagues operate twice per week throughout the season. Practices and games operate in a co-ed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence, the press release continues.

Programs fill quickly, so early registration is recommended to reserve a spot for your child. Registering early also allows participants to save with the regular registration pricing available until Aug. 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and participation medal for each participant.

Visit the USYVL online registration page at www.usyvl.org to locate a local program.

For information on registration, programs, locations or schedules visit www.usyvl.org or contact the league at 1.888.988.7985 or [email protected].

Youth Alliance hosts inaugural event to celebrate native cultures

The public is invited to join Youth Alliance for the Hollister Native American Gathering on July 15 from 10am-7pm at the Hollister High School Football Stadium, 1220 Monterey St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various activities and experiences that showcase indigenous culture, art and dance. Kanyon “Coyote Woman” Sayers-Roods and Valentin Lopez, chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, will be the event’s special guest speakers leading the opening ceremony.

The event will feature indigenous arts, crafts, drumming circles with youth, dance groups, food vendors, informational booths and music.

Ticket donations for the event are available on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/vk6e3vvv. All ticket proceeds will support local students in their pursuit of higher education.

For information, email [email protected].