October 21, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: Philanthropy Night is Nov. 12

Recall election results certified

By: Staff Report
27
0

Ferguson makes Dean’s List

Rachel Ferguson, of Morgan Hill, was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5. 

Recall election certified

The Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election has been certified in Santa Clara County, Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey announced Oct. 14.

The majority of voters within Morgan Hill voted against the recall, according to county election data, with precincts reporting between 50-70 percent of voters choosing “no.” Republican Larry Elder was also voted as the top candidate within all Morgan Hill precincts.

The recall received majority support in one precinct in northeastern Morgan Hill, as well as two precincts in western San Martin.

“The Gubernatorial Recall Election was scheduled with only 70 days to conduct the election, instead of the typical six-month timeframe,” Bushey said. “Volunteers and staff worked hard to conduct an efficient election.”

The final turnout for the election totaled 638,555 ballots cast, representing 63.04 percent of the 1,012,905 registered voters. Gov. Gavin Newsom retained his office as more than 50 percent of votes casted in California were against the recall.

Countywide, about 73 percent of voters rejected the recall.

For information, visit sccvote.org

Compost workshop Oct. 23

Discover the benefits of gardening using your own compost at an Oct. 23 workshop in the Madrone Room at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. The workshop will take place from 10am to 12pm.

The workshop, taught by a Santa Clara County Master Composter, teaches basic backyard composting techniques in a fun and simple to understand lecture format. Pre-registration is required. Call 408.918.4640 to register for this workshop, or you can register online at http://cesantaclara.ucanr.edu/Home_Composting_Education/ 

Must be 18 or older to attend. Note that Covid-19 restrictions may cause cancellation of this workshop.

Philanthropy Night is Nov. 12

The 16th annual Morgan Hill Community Foundation Philanthropy Night will take place live and in person this year, from 6pm-9:30pm Nov. 12 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center.

There will also be a live streaming option for viewers at home or other remote locations to join the celebration.

The evening event revolves around recognizing groups and individuals who have gone above and beyond to support local nonprofit organizations in Morgan Hill and San Martin, according to the event website.

Tickets cost $125 before Nov. 5, or $140 after Nov. 5. The cost includes beer and wine highlighting local wineries, appetizers during the social reception and a seated three-course dinner during the main event program.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

A complete list of this year’s Philanthropy Night honorees can be found on the Morgan Hill Community Foundation website, at morganhillcf.org.

To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or find more information about the Nov. 12 Philanthropy Night celebration, visit morganhillcf.org.

Sheldon Steenhuis named to dean’s list

Sheldon Steenhuis, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the summer 2021 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose, California. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
