Local Scene: Mother’s Day concert; Pride flag raising

Symphony presents Mother’s Day concert

After a two-year Covid layoff, South Valley Symphony’s Mother’s Day concert at Guglielmo Winery returns May 8 with “Fiesta Latina!”

Under the baton of music director and conductor Anthony Quartuccio, the symphony will present a program that includes Bizet’s “Carmen,” Ruperto Chapi’s “El Tambor de Granadero,” Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espanol” and Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2.”

Tickets are $45 for students, children free with adult, and students free with ID. Tickets include a coupon for a glass of wine, and light refreshments.The concert begins at 3pm at the winery, 1480 E. Main St. in Morgan Hill. There are no on-site ticket sales; visit southvalleysymphony.org for tickets.

Pride flag raising

The City of Morgan Hill has invited the public to the Pride Flag raising ceremony, starting at 9am May 21 at Civic Center Plaza, 17575 Peak Ave. The City of Morgan Hill flies the Pride Flag annually during the month of June in support of inclusion and tolerance. City staff will officially raise the Pride Flag over City Hall on June 1.

Compost giveaway

Recology South Valley will host a free compost giveaway 9am-1pm May 14 at the Morgan Hill Corporation Yard, 100 Edes Court. Each resident is allowed one 32-gallon can of compost. No commercial customers allowed. Supplies are available first come, first serve. Those interested should bring their own shovel and container.

For more information, call 408.310.4169 or email [email protected].

Water agency to establish grant program with settlement funds

The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board this week approved a plan for allocating $5.9 million that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) paid as part of a settlement agreement reached with the regional board in May 2021, according to a press release from the board. The settlement resolved alleged violations of PG&E’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant that resulted from discharges of water used to keep the nuclear reactors cool into the Pacific Ocean.

The approved fund allocation plan includes $1.2 million to establish a grant program to fund water quality projects that benefit the central coast region.

The new Central Coast Community-Based Water Quality Grants Program will be administered by the Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment. The board expects to begin public solicitation for project applications in 2023.

In addition, the Central Coast Water Board allocated $4.1 million to grow the existing Groundwater Assessment and Protection component of the Central Coast Ambient Monitoring Program, and $600,000 to support the free Drinking Water Well Testing Program, which helps ensure that domestic well users and small water systems have safe drinking water, says the press release.

“Funding the grants program and expanding the assessment and well testing programs will address our highest priorities for water quality in our region, such as the human right to water, environmental justice, and climate change,” said Gray. “We are confident that by investing in our community partners’ salient projects, we can advance equity for our region.”More information about the Central Coast Water Board’s allocation of these settlement funds and the Central Coast Community-Based Water Quality Grants Program is available on the Central Coast Water Board’s website: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/.