Gavilan College superintendent finalists to participate in forums

Following a national search, three candidates have been selected as finalists for the position of superintendent/president at Gavilan College.

The finalists will participate in open forums at Gavilan College’s Gilroy campus, room Social Sciences 214 (SS 214), 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd., on May 18.

The schedule will be as follows:

• Pedro Avila, 1:15-2:15pm, who is currently the vice president of Student Services/Assistant Superintendent at Santa Rosa Junior College.

• Claudia Lourido-Habib, 2:30-3:30pm, who is currently president of Porterville College.

• Brian Sanders, 3:45-4:45pm, who is currently vice president of Instruction at Columbia College.

Face coverings are required to attend the open forums. A recording of the open forums will be available for public viewing following the forums.

“As my retirement date approaches, I want to thank the search committee and our Human Resources Department for working under a very tight timeline to do a national search, conduct many interviews and produce three finalists,” said outgoing Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose. “The forums are a fantastic opportunity for our community to participate in this especially important process of selecting your next superintendent/president.”

For bios of each of the finalists and to submit questions for the forums by the May 13 deadline, visit gavilan.edu/about/president/search/index.php.