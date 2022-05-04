good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 4, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Gavilan College superintendent finalists to participate in forums

By: Staff Report
7
0

Following a national search, three candidates have been selected as finalists for the position of superintendent/president at Gavilan College. 

The finalists will participate in open forums at Gavilan College’s Gilroy campus, room Social Sciences 214 (SS 214), 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd., on May 18. 

The schedule will be as follows:

• Pedro Avila, 1:15-2:15pm, who is currently the vice president of Student Services/Assistant Superintendent at Santa Rosa Junior College.

• Claudia Lourido-Habib, 2:30-3:30pm, who is currently president of Porterville College.

• Brian Sanders, 3:45-4:45pm, who is currently vice president of Instruction at Columbia College.

Face coverings are required to attend the open forums. A recording of the open forums will be available for public viewing following the forums.

“As my retirement date approaches, I want to thank the search committee and our Human Resources Department for working under a very tight timeline to do a national search, conduct many interviews and produce three finalists,” said outgoing Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose. “The forums are a fantastic opportunity for our community to participate in this especially important process of selecting your next superintendent/president.”

For bios of each of the finalists and to submit questions for the forums by the May 13 deadline, visit gavilan.edu/about/president/search/index.php.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Sobrato’s Katherine Lim a diving sensation

Emanuel Lee -
As the dozens of athletes took turns diving in...
News

Local Scene: Mother’s Day concert; Pride flag raising

Staff Report -
Symphony presents Mother’s Day concert After a two-year Covid layoff,...
Local News

Morgan Hill librarian retires

Michael Moore -
Before he became a librarian and a fixture at...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,842FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Sobrato’s Katherine Lim a diving sensation

Local Scene: Mother’s Day concert; Pride flag raising