Morgan Hill student named to dean’s list

Tanmay Patwardhan, a junior at University of Minnesota Twin Cities and a Morgan Hill resident, was named to the university’s dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Patwardhan is a student of the College of Science and Engineering.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Pershall and Stieg make the dean’s list

Morgan Hill residents Kaitlyn Pershall and Gabrielle Stieg were named to the Biola University dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Pershall is majoring in Comm Sciences Disorders at Biola. Stieg is majoring in Public Relations & Strategic Communications.

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Dr. Tamara Anderson, Biola University Senior Associate Provost. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Bach to Blues is March 16

The annual Bach to Blues concert will take place at the Gavilan College Theater at 7pm March 16.

Back to Blues is a fundraising concert that showcases faculty, students and amazing local talent. This year’s guest performers include Kaye Bohler and the Hollister High School Band, says a press release from Gilroy-based Gavilan College.

Kaye Bohler

For 40 years Bohler’s touring career has taken her all over the entire Pacifica Northwest, Southwest and abroad to Paris and Japan, says the press release. With multiple appearances at the International Monterey Blues Festival, Eureka Blues by the Bay, the Fountain Blues Festival San Jose and many other festival appearances from Los Angeles to Seattle, Kaye has recorded social consciousness singles with Woman in the Whitehouse in 2015, The Country I love in 2020 and Stand Up and Fight in 2023.

Maria Amirkhanian, Music faculty and longtime organizer of the event shared:

“It’s a wonderful, family event!” shared Maria Amirkhanian, Gavilan College music faculty member and longtime organizer of Bach to Blues. “Everyone wants to come. It is a local tradition, which truly celebrates not only Gavilan talent, but our homegrown musicians. Buy your tickets now before they sell out!”

General admission tickets cost $20. Students get in for $10. Tickets will be sold at the door, or purchased online at bit.ly/bachtoblues24.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill, and the Gavilan College site in Hollister. All proceeds will benefit the Gavilan College Music Program.

Write your life

Local author Jordan Rosenfeld will host a workshop titled “Writing Your Life: Transform Real Events into Powerful Story,” from 2:30-3:30pm March 20 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

The event is free to the public. No RSVP is required. The workshop is part of the Morgan Hill Senior Center’s Lifelong Learning Series.

Carnegie Hall sendoff

Ann Sobrato High School’s Wind Ensemble will perform their spring concert at 7pm March 20. The concert is a preview of the band’s upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in New York, which is scheduled for March 25.

The March 20 Carnegie Hall sendoff concert will take place at the Ann Sobrato High School theater, 401 Burnett Ave.

New watering limits

As of March 1, homeowners and property owners can water their lawns up to three days per week under the City of Morgan Hill’s watering restrictions.

Days are determined by your address: odd addresses and properties with no address may water Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even numbered addresses may water Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Watering is limited to a maximum of 15 minutes per zone or valve. Watering may occur before 9am and after 7pm.