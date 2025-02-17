music in the park, psychedelic furs

Rose earns degree

Kyle Rose, of Morgan Hill, earned a bachelor of science and graduated summa cum laude in Cybersecurity Technology from University of Maryland Global Campus. 

Fortin named to dean’s list

Savanna Fortin, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Fortin is currently majoring in Game Art, says a press release from the college.

