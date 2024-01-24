Reid named to Dean’s List

Jennifer Reid, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Utah Tech University Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

A total of 1,489 students were included on the Dean’s List, reflecting their strong commitment to academics, says a press release from the university. To qualify, students had to achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 as well as complete at least 15 credits.

Locals earn academic honors

Morgan Hill residents Nyla Valencia and Connor Hennings were named to the University of Iowa fall 2023 semester Dean’s List. Valencia is a Biology major and Hennings is a pre-business major—both in the university’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Kaelin earns degree

Myra Kaelin, of Morgan Hill, earned a Master of Arts degree in Theatre Education from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2023 semester.

LMH to announce Excellence winner

Leadership Morgan Hill will reveal their annual Leadership Excellence Award recipient at a Feb. 1 event at Guglielmo Winery, 1480 E. Main Ave.

Each year, the local nonprofit selects a member or members of the community to be recognized and celebrated for their sustained activities that support and improve the community of Morgan Hill, says a press release from Leadership Morgan Hill. This year’s winner will be revealed at the Feb. 1 event, which is scheduled for 5:30-7pm.

Wine, beer and appetizers will be served and attendees will attempt to identify the recipient or recipients before they are announced.

The Leadership Excellence Award will be presented at a July 20 dinner and gala on July 20, also at Guglielmo Winery, says the press release.

Stroke support group meets monthly

The Getting Up and Moving Forward Stroke Support Group meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth St., at 1pm.

Stroke survivors Steve Salazar and Rich Yamashita created this support group to provide a safe space for those who have experienced a stroke or brain-related injury.

The group, serving the South County and San Benito County communities, is led by local licensed physical therapist Lilly Weissinger, who moderates, offers advice and answers questions.

For information, contact Yamashita at [email protected].

Preschool Information Night for South County set for Feb. 5

A Preschool Information Night for parents of South County children is scheduled for 6-7:30pm Feb. 5 at the Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave. The event, hosted by Mount Madonna School, will feature representatives and information from 12 preschools in Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

Preschools that are expected to share information about their programs during the event include The Children’s Courtyard, City of Morgan Hill Recreation Preschool, Footsteps Preschool, Hearts & Hands Christian Childcare & Preschool, Kiddie Academy, Morgan Hill Parent Child Nursery School, Mount Madonna School, Oakwood School and Stratford School, says a press release from Mount Madonna School.

“The Preschool Information Night is a great place to introduce parents to all the preschool options in Morgan Hill and Gilroy,” said Jennie Tucker, recreation manager of the Centennial Recreation Center and former director of the City of Morgan Hill’s preschool program. “This is often your child’s first experience in an organized program, and it is so important to find that perfect fit! Having the option to talk to different preschools all in one location is an easy and great option for parents!”

Kami Pacheco, Director of Mount Madonna’s preschool and summer camp programs, added, “We are very excited to be able to offer parents this opportunity to explore the many wonderful preschool school options in our area. Parents can learn about academic and enrichment programs, class sizes, educational environment, affordability and the admissions process for each of the participating schools.”

Admission to the family-friendly event is free.

Voting workshops scheduled in different languages

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters will host a variety of language workshops aimed at informing voters about the upcoming March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

All workshops will be presented in the designated language. The presenters are bilingual and can answer any questions in the specific language, or in English. English-speaking and bilingual members of the public are invited to attend these workshops, where they will learn how to vote and where to vote.

“Our mission is to protect and ensure the community’s right to participate in fair, inclusive, accurate and transparent elections,” Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said. “These workshops serve as essential resources that empower our diverse community to engage in democracy.”

Attendees will also learn how they can get involved in the election process, including how to become an election worker or volunteer.

All meetings will be held online via Zoom from 6-7pm. Bilingual support will be provided. Registration information can be found online at tinyurl.com/5n95wwdu.

The dates of the workshops are as follows:

• Jan. 29: Nepali

• Jan. 30: Tagalog

• Jan. 31: Hindi

• Feb. 1: Spanish

• Feb. 5: Gujarati

• Feb. 6: Punjabi

• Feb. 7: Telugu

• Feb. 8: Tamil

• Feb. 13: Korean

• Feb. 14: Khmer

• Feb. 15: Japanese

Workshops in English, Chinese and Vietnamese were held earlier in the week.

For information, contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at 408.299.8683, toll-free at 866.430.8683 or [email protected].