Local Scene: Golf tourney raises $100K in Morgan Hill for mental health

Golf tourney raises $100K in Morgan Hill

The Valle Monte League nonprofit, along with sponsors and golfers, raised more than $100,000 for mental health services at the 2nd annual Drive Fore Mental Health golf tournament in Morgan Hill, according to a press release.

The fundraising event—hosted by the Valle Monte League—took place May 13 at Coyote Creek Golf Club, says the press release from San Jose-based electrical contractor Rosendin, one of the event sponsors.

“After the last two years of pandemic living, many people are realizing that stress, isolation and uncertainty have taken a toll on their well-being,” said Brenda Chizanskos, Valle Monte League President. “Now more than ever it is critical to support and promote better mental health in our community. We are grateful to Rosendin for allowing us to follow in the footsteps of those who came before us nearly 70 years ago and our commitment is unwavering!”

Proceeds raised from the May 13 tournament were donated to three charities: The Centre for Living with Dying, a grief support program provided by the Bill Wilson Center; Family & Children Services, a division of Caminar that offers community mental health services; and Hearts & Minds Activity Center, which provides services for people affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Safety is a guiding principle for Rosendin, and we recognize the importance of supporting organizations that provide emotional support for individuals at all stages of their lives, from childhood and teen to parenting and aging,” said Rosendin Division Manager Angela Rundle. “We will continue to show up for the communities we serve and demonstrate our support for groups such as the Valle Monte League which continuously works to enrich the lives of our community members.”

The Valle Monte League is a “volunteer organization…dedicated to raising funds that provide and promote better mental health in the community through mental health agencies,” according to the group’s website vallemonte.org.

Gavilan student awarded $20K scholarship

Aileen Romero, Associated Students of Gavilan College Region IV Representative, was accepted to UC Santa Cruz and was awarded the $20,000 Pister Scholarship.

The Karl S. Pister Leadership Opportunity Scholarship was established in 1993 by former UCSC chancellor Karl S. Pister to increase opportunities for community college students who want to transfer to UCSC. The scholarships recognize students who have overcome adverse socioeconomic circumstances, who have a demonstrated commitment to assisting and improving the lives of others, and who might not otherwise be able to attend UCSC for financial reasons.

Candidates are nominated by the presidents of each of the 13 regional community colleges. The nominations are reviewed by the Leadership Opportunity Awards Review Committee, and one student from each college is selected to receive up to a $20,000 award ($10,000 awarded for two years).

“I am the second in my family to win the Pister Scholarship and attend UCSC,” Romero said. “I want to say thank you to the community at Gavilan College for their support, and Si Se Puede.”

Gavilan Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose nominated Romero.

“We are so proud of Aileen for being selected for this scholarship, all her accomplishments, not only academically but especially of her commitment to serving students as the Student Region IV Representative, dedicated to improving mental health awareness, and encouraging students to seek resources,” she said.

Morgan Hill residents named to Dean’s List

Shantell Schweikart and Carlos De Santiago, both of Morgan Hill, were named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter 2022 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List, says a press release from SNHU. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Local student to participate in law program

This summer, Jada Gowan, of Morgan Hill, will join high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience—Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Law and CSI, in Washington, D.C. Gowan was nominated to attend the forum by her English teacher at Sobrato High School, Chrissy Hunger.

Gowan’s interest in forensics and the STEM fields was piqued by her participation in Tech Trek, sponsored by American Association of University Women (AAUW), says a press release from Envision Experience..

At NYFL: LAW and CSI, students work with real-world experts in the field to build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. Gowan is looking forward to exploring our nation’s capital, the hands-on CSI experience that the forum provides and the culminating mock trial.