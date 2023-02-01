Local Scene: Friends of the Library book sale

Truong makes President’s List

Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Georgia State University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester, says a press release from the university.

Friends of the Morgan Hill Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library’s Winter Book Sale is scheduled for 10am-3pm Feb. 11, in the library program room. All books are $1 or less. Children and teen books are 10 cents each. The Bag Sale ($4/bag of books) takes place 2-3 pm. The Members-Only preview is 9-10am before the sale opens to the public. Memberships ($10/individual) are available at the door.

The Morgan Hill Library is located at 660 W. Main Ave.

Apply for Valley Water grants

Valley Water has $1.4 million for grants to support projects in Santa Clara County that support “the mission of providing safe, clean water for a healthy life, environment and economy,” says a press release from the water district.

District staff are accepting applications now. The funds are available through the Grants & Partnerships Program, which is part of the Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection Program—a parcel tax Santa Clara County voters renewed in November 2020.

“We’re dedicated to supporting projects that make a difference in our communities,” said John L. Varela, Chair of Valley Water’s Board of Directors. “Through our Safe, Clean Water Grants Program, we are able to work with Santa Clara County residents toward the common goal of protecting and enhancing our water resources.”

For 2023, Valley Water has a total of $1.4 million with no minimum or maximum amount per project that fits into the following categories:

– Water Conservation: Projects that research and identify devices, programs and strategies that can help save water and promote conservation efforts.

– Pollution Prevention: Technical assistance, public education or other means to reduce contaminants in water.

– Volunteer Cleanup Efforts and Education: Projects that assist with cleanup and watershed stewardship activities, as well as education and outreach about our watersheds.

– Wildlife Habitat Restoration: Projects that support or restore native plants and animals. Examples include creating or enhancing wetlands to remove non-native, invasive plants to protect threatened or endangered species.

– Access to Trails and Open Space Grants: Projects that provide and increase access to open space and creekside trails.

“Valley Water highly encourages applications from those working on projects that promote equity and allow resources to reach historically underserved areas. First-time applicants and applicants that demonstrate financial stability are encouraged to apply,” says the press release from Valley Water.

Applications are due by March 10.

Valley Water will host three virtual informational workshops, where applicants can learn more about the available grants and their requirements:

– Feb. 2, from 6-7:30pm.

• March 1, from 10-11:30am.

To learn more about the program and the available grant funding for 2023, visit valleywater.org/grants.

Legislation tackles corporate pollution

State lawmakers will consider a package of legislation this spring intended to increase transparency about corporate pollution and to protect state residents from the economic fallout of climate change.

Sens. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, and Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, announced Jan. 30 that they have introduced a legislative package that will, among other things, require major companies to publicly report their greenhouse gas emission levels and end pension investments into fossil fuel companies.

The three legislators argued that major corporations will be integral to the state’s efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution.

A 2017 report from the environmental nonprofit CDP and the Climate Accountability Institute found that roughly 71% of the world’s greenhouse gasses since 1988 had been emitted by just 100 companies, four of which include oil and gas industry titans like ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron.

Wiener’s bill, SB 253, would require companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion to publicly disclose each year the amount of greenhouse gas they emit, including emissions due to corporate supply chains.

