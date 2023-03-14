Local Scene: FFA auction, Healing Hearts Gala, Bach to Blues

McNaughton makes Dean’s List

Giselle MacNaughton, of Morgan Hill, has made Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester, says a press release from the college.

April 28 auction supports FFA students

Support the Live Oak-Morgan Hill and Sobrato Future Farmers of America by attending the 20th annual FFA Spring Auction fundraiser April 28 at Guglielmo Winery.

Tickets to the fundraiser include food, wine and a donation drawing, according to the FFA Morgan Hill Alumni and Sobrato Boosters. Both a live auction and silent auction will take place at the event, which starts at 4:30pm April 28.

Proceeds benefit student scholarships and grants for both the Live Oak and Sobrato FFA organizations. The Live Oak-Morgan Hill FFA chapter was founded 93 years ago, and the Sobrato chapter just celebrated its 18th year.

“Both programs are growing and providing leadership opportunities and career/college exposure to students,” says an email from Kris Friebel, a local FFA alumnus and auction volunteer. “Throughout its history, FFA has been making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education.”

Tickets for the April 28 auction cost $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. To purchase tickets or for more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]. Event organizers are also seeking sponsorships for the April 28 auction.

Tickets can also be purchased by PayPal to [email protected], or by Venmo to @MHFFA-Alumni (be sure to list your full name and how many tickets you are purchasing).

Community Solutions gala is April 22

Tickets are on sale for Community Solutions’ 10th Annual Healing Hearts gala fundraiser, which is scheduled for 5:30-9:30pm April 22 at Guglielmo Winery in Morgan Hill.

“Join us in-person for an elegant evening of fun and fundraising to provide safety and care for local families in crisis,” says the event invitation from Gilroy-based Community Solutions. “Prepare to be moved and inspired as you experience the struggles and joys of local families who are working to overcome violence, abuse, the challenges of mental illness and more.”

Tickets to the gala include a champagne reception, buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, a game of Heads-or-Tails and more.

Community Solutions is a nonprofit organization that provides “comprehensive spectrum of prevention, intervention, treatment and residential services to the communities of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties,” according to their website, communitysolutions.org. “We provide services and support to help children, families, and individuals overcome the challenges posed by mental health issues, substance abuse, trauma, severe family dysfunction, sexual and domestic violence and human trafficking.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for the April 22 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/3udjhaym.

Silicon Valley Community Foundation launches disaster relief fund

Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF) recently launched the ongoing SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund for the 10-county Bay Area region to support immediate and long-term recovery efforts in response to a wide range of disasters, from storms to wildfires to acts of violence.

The fund will prioritize efforts in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. SVCF will seed the fund with $50,000 and will continually help fundraise to ensure the fund remains ready for action at all times.

“The incessant disasters pummeling our communities these past few years—from Covid and wildfires to now the devastating atmospheric rivers—have shown us that communities facing existing inequities are always the ones most disproportionately affected by catastrophic events,” said Nicole Taylor, president and CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation. “Our Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund prioritizes those in our communities already facing the harshest of circumstances—and who often shoulder the heaviest burdens caused by natural or human-driven disasters.”

Relief and response for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, the core counties SVCF serves, are prioritized through this fund. The eight other Bay Area counties that will also be served include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma.

“We know that disasters don’t know county borders, which is why we’ve launched a regional fund that will support the entire Bay Area region in addition to our two core counties,” Taylor said.

To contribute to the SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund, visit bit.ly/3ZLnLP9. If you would like to send a check, write “6263-SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo line and mail to: Silicon Valley Community Foundation—Gift, SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund, PO Box 889235, Los Angeles, CA 90088-9235.

Bach to Blues Concert returns March 18

The Bach to Blues Concert returns to the Gavilan College Theater on March 18 at 7:30pm.

Bach to Blues is a fundraising concert that showcases faculty, students and local talent. This year’s guest performers include the San Benito Oriana Chorale, the cast of the spring production of “Grease,” and Frank Flores.

Oriana is the only community choir in San Benito County that presents a regular schedule of concerts each year. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving live performances of vocal music and music education in San Benito County.

“It’s a wonderful, family event,” said Maria Amirkhanian, Gavilan music faculty and longtime organizer of the event. “Everyone wants to come. It is a local tradition, which truly celebrates not only Gavilan talent, but our homegrown musicians. Buy your tickets now before they sell out.”

VIP tickets cost $30, general admission is $20 and seniors/students are $10.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/BachtoBlues23 or at the door, the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill and the Gavilan College site in Hollister.

For information, contact Amirkhanian at [email protected] or 408.848.4796.

Locals named to Dean’s List

Morgan Hill residents Ritu Channagiri and Emma Clark—both of the College of Arts & Sciences—were named to the Baylor University Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours, according to a press release from Baylor University.