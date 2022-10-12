Local Scene: Composting is the law, Fire Prevention Week

A talk with the author

Author Bill Briggs will speak about his new book, Badass Lawman, at an Oct. 22 event at the Villa Mira Monte Hiram Morgan Hill House, 17860 Monterey Road. The event is scheduled for 10am-12:30pm.

Badass Lawman is the true story of Sheriff John H. Adams, who faced down the gangs and guns of early California, says a press release from the Morgan Hill Historical Society.

“Set against the sweep of America’s Manifest Destiny, Badass Lawman takes the reader from the dust of the Santa Fe Trail and the dangers of crossing the prairie, across the mountains and deserts of our country to the lawless camps of the Gold Rush and the fertile valleys of the new state of California, where Californios were trying to hang on to their heritage and outlaws found justice was often served from a six gun or rope,” says the press release, quoting a review from Amazon.

Briggs is a past co-president of the MHHS. He is also a former San Jose State University mass communications professor and Dean Emeritus at California State University Fullerton.

Composting is now the law

Remember to place yard waste, food scraps and food-soiled paper towels and napkins in your green organics cart. Composting this material instead of sending it to the landfill helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and is used to create nutrient-rich compost, according to an advisory from the City of Morgan Hill.

Call Recology at 408.842.3358 to speak with a Waste Zero Specialist about programs and for support including staff training, educational materials and free food scrap recycling containers.

A two-hour workshop on composting is scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Diana Murphy meeting room at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. The workshop will be led by a Santa Clara County Master Gardener. To register for the Nov. 5 workshop, visit https://tinyurl.com/3x2f6hjn.

Fire prevention week ends Oct. 15

CalFire launched their annual Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 9 with a special emphasis for residents to plan their path to safety in the event of a home fire.

Running through Oct. 15, Cal Fire is pairing with the National Fire Protection Association to remind community members the importance of having an evacuation plan in mind in case of a residential fire.

Fire officials drafted a blueprint for residents to get out of a home fire quickly. There’s two critical factors—properly installed smoke alarms and advance planning.

Some suggested action items mentioned in this year’s campaign: checking smoke alarms once a month, rehearsing a home fire escape plan twice a year and installing smoke alarms in every sleeping room and every level of the home.

“In some instances, you may have as little as two minutes or less to safely escape a home fire once the smoke alarm sounds,” CalFire wrote in a press release. “After all, you plan for vacations, holidays, and weekly meals, why not plan to save your life and those around you in the event of a home fire?”

A recent NFPA report found that U.S. home fire deaths were at a 14-year high last year, making the reminder for residents all the more relevant, said fire officials.

“Too many lives are lost in home fires each year in California,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Mike Richwine in a statement.

More information about Fire Prevention Week can be found at fpw.org.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.