Local Scene: Climate mitigation efforts, meditation workshop

Reps announce $1M in funding for climate mitigation efforts

U.S. Representatives Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Anna Eshoo (CA-16), Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will distribute $1 million to Santa Clara and San Benito counties to develop and improve climate mitigation efforts.

“Climate change is already impacting our communities and will worsen if we do not act,” the representatives stated in a press release. “That’s why we’re so proud to have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act—legislation that made the largest-ever investment in combating the climate crisis, including funding the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program which provided $1 million to Santa Clara and San Benito counties to improve climate mitigation efforts. We will continue to support robust investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to protect our communities.”

This funding comes from the EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program, which supports state and local governments in the development and implementation of plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Call for artists

The City of Morgan Hill is calling for artists to submit proposals for a new public mural to be created on the new Galvan Park restroom building on Crest Avenue. The city’s Library, Culture and Arts and Parks and Recreation commissions are sponsoring the call for artists; proposals should include the “design, fabrication and installation” of the new public art piece, says the city’s website.

The call for artists closes at 5pm Sept. 20.

Examples of public art in Morgan Hill include the Peace Monument and “Never Forgotten” bronze sculpture in memory of Tara Romero, both of which are located at the city’s Civic Center Plaza on Peak Avenue.

Conference to provide resources for caregivers

The Caregivers Count! 13th Annual Conference will be held virtually as a four-part series throughout September.

The conference aims to provide support, resources and insights to family caregivers.

“Family caregivers provide invaluable care to older adults and those with health concerns. But they often provide that care at the expense of their own physical and emotional health,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who proposed the County’s Older Adult Caregiver study to assess caregiving needs and capacity. “Resources like the Caregivers Count conference offer caregivers vital support in taking care of themselves and learning how to navigate through long-term care.”

Throughout the conference, speakers will share their knowledge and expertise, providing insights and strategies for family caregivers to navigate the challenges they face. The sessions will cover topics that include building connections, managing anticipatory grief, caring for challenging relationships, and communicating effectively with medical professionals.

“I can affirm there is an elevated mental health crisis happening amongst family caregivers, and the urgency to support them is critical,” said Christina Irving, Client Services Director at Family Caregiver Alliance. “That’s why, for 13 years, our collaborative has come together to organize the Caregivers Count Conference to address these needs, and it speaks to the ongoing challenges that families face in navigating the health and long-term care systems, and the emotional experience of caring for someone with a chronic, progressive condition.”

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions and ask questions.

The Caregivers Count! 13th Annual Conference will be a virtual event held on Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 10am to noon.

For information and to register, visit caregiverscount.net.

Help Morgan Hill build Transportation Plan

The City of Morgan Hill is seeking community members with an interest in public transit, bicycle routes, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and the environment to serve on the Transportation Master Plan Stakeholders Group.

Volunteers will be required to attend six to eight meetings to be held over the next year on City Hall’s development of a Transportation Master Plan. Meetings are expected to take place on Wednesday meetings, and the first is scheduled for Sept. 20. The second meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Those interested can find more information and apply online at https://tinyurl.com/nv4ba3ue.

The city is working on its first comprehensive Transportation Master Plan, which includes a number of components such as traffic counts, future traffic modeling, updated speed survey, review of existing transportation infrastructure, development of transportation priorities for Morgan Hill, creation of a capital improvement program and more, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

The plan will provide the foundation for the city’s General Plan Circulation Element update.

Give your stuff a Second Chance

In support of the many ways that everyone can reuse and recycle unwanted items, South County communities will host the annual Second Chance Week in September. Second Chance Week is a full week of events, from Sept. 9-17, designed to give your stuff a second chance.

Opportunities to recycle, reuse, give away or otherwise safely get rid of unwanted possessions include two citywide garage sales in Morgan Hill/South County (Sept. 9-10) and Gilroy (Sept. 16-17). The deadline to apply to have your garage sale listed in these events is Sept. 1 for the Morgan Hill weekend and Sept. 8 for Gilroy, according to the City of Morgan Hill’s website for Second Chance Week.

Other events during Second Chance Week include Universal Waste Awareness Day on Sept. 11; Donate Coats for Kids and Adults Too Day on Sept. 13; Second Sight Day (to donate old eyeglasses) on Sept. 14; and Recycle Your Cycle Day on Sept. 15.

For more information and to register for the garage sale weekends, visit https://tinyurl.com/28zpkf6h.

Meditation Workshop Sept. 20

A “Serenity and Insight” mindfulness meditation workshop will take place Sept. 20, from 1-4pm at the Morgan Hill House, Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road.

The workshop will be led by James Morrison, who was a Buddhist monk for over 30 years. The workshop is suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners. Teachings are offered on a donation basis. Participation is limited.

For complete details and to reserve your place, contact Carol at [email protected].

Book Sale Oct. 7

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will have their quarterly book sale 10am-3pm Oct. 7, at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

All books and media are $1 or less; children’s and teen books are 10 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2 pm: $4 to fill a standard-size bag or $5 with a reusable library bag.

The members-only preview sale is 9-10 am before the sale opens to the public. Memberships may be purchased at the door and are valid through December 2024. Members also receive half off any book each month in the Friends Bookstore at the library. For more information, visit friendsmhlibrary.org.