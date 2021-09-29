Local Scene: City Hall opens soon, Redistricting meetings coming up

City Hall opens Oct. 4

The Morgan Hill Civic Center, including City Hall at 17575 Peak Ave., is scheduled to fully re-open to the public on Monday, Oct. 4. City Hall hours will be 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

All individuals—employees and visitors—must wear a mask while indoors in all city facilities, regardless of vaccination status, according to city staff.

City Council and Commission meetings will remain virtual for the time being.

Redistricting meetings

Completion of the 2020 Census is prompting the City of Morgan Hill to redraw its boundary lines that determine which voters are represented by each electoral district.

There are multiple meetings coming up, both in-person and virtual, for residents to learn about the process and get directly involved. The city’s primary goal is to work with residents to draw lines that follow the law, respect communities of interest, neighborhoods, history, and geographical elements.

– In-Person: 6pm-8pm Oct. 8, Downtown Amphitheatre, 17000 Monterey Road. The city is hosting an informational booth during the Friday Night Music Series.

– In-Person: 11am to 2pm Oct. 10 at St. Catherine’s Church, 17400 Peak Ave. Informational booth available following the English and Spanish masses.

– Virtual: 7pm Oct. 13, Community Workshop on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Communitytownhall or call 699.900.9128; Webinar ID: 828 0731 925.

– In-Person: 8:30am-10:30am Oct. 16, at Starbucks, 251 Vineyard Town Center.

– Virtual: 7pm Oct. 20, City Council Meeting, Join Via Zoom: https://bit.ly/MHCityCouncilMeeting or call 699-900-9128; Webinar ID: 873 3200 8380.

– In-Person: 8:30am-10:30am Oct. 30, at Peet’s Coffee, 755 Cochrane Rd., Suite 100.

– Virtual: 6pm-7pm Nov. 8, Redistricting Workshop, Join Via Zoom: https://bit.ly/Communitytownhall or call 699-900-9128; Webinar ID: 828 0731 925.

– In-person: 11am-1pm Nov. 10, at the Morgan Hill Senior Center, 171 W Edmundson Avenue.

To find out which district you live in, visit morgan-hill.ca.gov/1682/City-Council-Districts.

The redistricting process is managed over the course of several months in 2021-22. Visit MorganHillRedistricting2021.com for the latest on redistricting, how the process is moving forward, a schedule of meetings and what you can do to be heard in the upcoming elections.

To sign up for updates and information about the redistricting process and future public meetings, please email [email protected]

International celebration

The Morgan Hill Library, Culture, and Arts Commission is inviting the community to its celebration of cultural diversity in Morgan Hill with an evening filled with music and dance performances, educational demonstrations, and fusion food trucks. The event will also feature works from the 4th Annual Morgan Hill Youth Art Show, highlighting art by local youth ages 5-13.

The international celebration will take place 3pm-7pm Oct. 16 at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

For more information, contact Poonam Chabra, [email protected], or call/text 408.310.3515.

Bristol graduates from Ohio U.

Varonica Bristol, of Morgan Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester, according to a press release from the university.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.