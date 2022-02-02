Local Scene: CERT class, Housing Town Hall

Muriki named to Dean’s List

Venkata Harsh Muriki, of Morgan Hill, made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The Dean’s List designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

Hicken makes Honor Roll

Thomas Hiken, of Morgan Hill, was named to the honor roll for the 2021 fall semester at Dixie State University.

A total of 2,627 students were included on the university’s honor rolls, with 1,212 students on the President’s List and 1,415 on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

“Congratulations to our amazing DSU students who worked diligently this past fall to achieve the highest levels of learning and classroom performance,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs, said. “We are proud of their accomplishment and recognition as members of the Fall 2021 honor roll.”

Housing town hall

The City of Morgan Hill is preparing to update the Housing Element of its General Plan, and has scheduled a Feb. 10 virtual town hall for the public to share their input and ask questions.

The virtual town hall, which will take place on Zoom, will discuss the Housing Element, the city’s housing needs, sites inventory in Morgan Hill, housing policies and requirements for Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing.

The town hall will begin 5:30pm Feb.10. To participate, click on or open the Zoom link: https://bit.ly/Communtytownhall.

Sign up for CERT class

Morgan Hill’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) is getting ready to host the Winter 2022 Community Emergency Response Team Training and welcomes the community to register for the class online at https://tinyurl.com/mvn53dyb.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is a 20-hour, all hazard training offered by OES in partnership with Gilroy OES. The training is designed for anyone ages 13 and older interested in learning how to protect themselves, their family, their neighbors and their neighborhood in an emergency situation.

Teenagers are eligible to receive community service hours, but require a parent/guardian’s participation in the training.

During the training community members will learn: Disaster Preparedness, Fire Safety, Disaster Medical Operations and Triage, Light Search and Rescue, Team Organization, Disaster Psychology, Terrorism and Incident Command System.

Due to the pandemic, the CERT basic training is now being offered as a combination of online training and a one-day, hands-on skills training. The online ZOOM training will be a bi-weekly class estimated to take 12 hours from Feb. 8-March 5.

To register for this free opportunity, visit https://cert-basic-feb-8.eventbrite.com or contact Jennifer Ponce, Office of Emergency Services, for more information.

Ponce can be reached at [email protected]