Local Scene: Candidate forum, senior property tax exemption

Candidate forum

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women will host a forum for candidates of the Santa Clara County Board Supervisors District 1 post on April 13. The event will take place 7-9pm at Morgan Hill Council Chambers, 17555 Peak Ave., and will be streamed online.

The event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to send questions for candidates in advance by emailing [email protected].

The primary election for the District 1 County Supervisor race will take place June 7. Candidates who have filed paperwork to run are Sylvia Arenas, Rich Constantine, Johnny Khamis and Claudia Rossi.

Low-income seniors may apply for special property tax exemption

Santa Clara County seniors, 65 and older, could qualify to be exempt from paying the Safe, Clean Water property tax if they own their home and live in it as a primary residence.

Valley Water offers an exemption for qualifying low-income seniors from the Safe, Clean Water special property tax. The tax was renewed and approved by the voters in November 2020.

The application period for the 2022 Safe, Clean Water low-income senior property tax exemption is open from April 15-June 30.

Santa Clara County seniors could be exempt from the tax if they meet all of the following criteria:

• Born before June 30, 1958.

• Have a total household income for 2021 below $62,292. Total household income is the total gross income for every person over 18 years old who lives in the home. It excludes capital gains.

• Live in and own the home the tax is assessed on.

Mobile homes in parks and homes that are in an irrevocable trust are not eligible.

Seniors who meet the requirements should complete the application, and return with proof of age, such as a copy of a driver’s license, copy of birth certificate, copy of passport, or copy of a medical card that shows date of birth.

Applications can be submitted via regular mail or as a legible scanned copy via email.

The application is available online at valleywater.org/senior-parcel-tax-exemption.

For information about the Safe, Clean Water low-income senior property tax exemption, or to apply, visit valleywater.org/senior-parcel-tax-exemption.