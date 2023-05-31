Local Scene: Blood donors needed, summer reading begins

Blood donations needed for busy summer months

​​The American Red Cross is asking people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead.

Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

In Morgan Hill, a blood drive will be held June 13 from 10am to 4pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1790 East Dunne Ave.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.733.2767.

Those who come to give in June will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.

Summer reading program begins

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) is inviting everyone to join the free summer reading program, “Find Your Voice.”

Throughout the months of June and July, SCCLD libraries will host a lineup of programs for children, teens and adults. Participants can look forward to performers, arts and crafts, book clubs, speakers and more.

“According to the California State Library, Summer Reading programs can help children develop skills in art, science, math, technology and literacy, which helps to maintain what students learned through the school year,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “These free programs also help participants socially, as they build connections within the community, to each other and their libraries.”

A recent study by the Northwest Evaluation Association found that, on average, students in third to fifth grades lost 20% of their school year gains in reading, and 27% of their gains in math during the summer months. Younger children (Grades K-2) and those from low-income families are more disproportionately affected by the so-called “summer slide.”

To take part in the summer reading program, library patrons can register at sccl.beanstack.com/reader365, and log their read books and completed activities. Participants can earn a prize for reading five books and completing an activity this summer.

Gavilan graduate awarded $20K scholarship

Gavilan College graduate Josephine Torres, who will be transferring to UC Santa Cruz in the fall, has been awarded that institution’s Karl S. Pister Leadership Opportunity Scholarship for 2023.

Torres is a biology major whose career goal is to help people by going into the medical field as a doctor.

The Pister Scholarship was established in 1993 by former UCSC chancellor Karl S. Pister to increase opportunities for community college students who want to transfer to UCSC. The scholarship recognizes students who have overcome adverse socioeconomic circumstances, who have a demonstrated commitment to assisting and improving the lives of others, and who might not otherwise be able to attend UCSC for financial reasons.

Candidates are nominated by the presidents of each of the 13 regional community colleges. The nominations are reviewed by the Leadership Opportunity Awards Review Committee, and one student from each college is selected to receive up to $20,000 in award money ($10,000 awarded for two years).

“It wasn’t always easy balancing full-time school and part-time work, but I would not be here without my counselor Diana Gonzalez,” Torres said. “She made me feel like I could go to her for everything. Also, the STEM Center and the instructors kept me motivated, even as my classes got harder. Gav is a beautiful campus, and I was very well supported for the two years I attended. I commuted here for every single in-person STEM class, so it felt like home.”

“We are so proud of Josephine Torres, who is a first-generation college student that had to persevere in her academic pursuits with independence,” said Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila, who nominated Torres. “Josephine has continued to contribute financially by working part-time to help her single mother with bills while enrolled full-time at Gavilan College. Josephine’s supervisor at Nike, and her chemistry professor at Gavilan College, describe her as an individual with exceptional personal and professional qualities, which include her willingness to help others, as well as her strong communication skills and work ethic. Josephine has faced adversity and obstacles and handled them with strength and integrity, and for these reasons I chose her as the Pister Scholarship recipient.”

Locals named to Dean’s List

Gabriel Guzman and Jose Guzman, both Morgan Hill residents, were named to the Benedictine College Dean’s List for the semester that ended May 9.

Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean’s List, says a press release from the college. Of the 2,234 students on campus for the 2022-23 academic year, 698 made the Dean’s List.