Local Scene: Back to Blues; academic honors; watering restrictions

Gavilan music faculty take the stage

Gavilan College will host the Bach to Blues concert on March 19 at 7:30pm at the Gavilan College Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy.

The concert will feature performances by the college’s music faculty as well as special guests.

Tickets are $15 general and $10 for students and seniors. All proceeds benefit the Gavilan College Music Program.

For information, visit gavilan.edu/bachtoblues.

Locals named to Stanislaus State Dean’s List

Morgan Hill residents Julie Diaz and Marissa Hruby were among more than 3,000 students to be named to Stanislaus State’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and register for and earn a minimum of 12 units of credit of graded coursework at the university.

California State University, Stanislaus serves a student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley.

Pyke makes Honor Roll

Natasha Pyke, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the University of Wyoming Provost’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries, says a press release from the university. Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution with accomplished faculty and world-class facilities. Offering 200 areas of study, UW provides an environment for success.

Irrigation restrictions

While local water customers are commended for cutting back, the City of Morgan Hill remains in a Level 2 water shortage. As such, starting March 1 through Oct. 31, typical lawn and garden bed sprinkler irrigation is limited to two days per week, says a press release from city staff.

Effective March 1, lawn and garden bed sprinkler irrigation is now limited to:

– Mondays and Thursdays for ODD numbered addresses and properties with no address.

– Tuesdays and Fridays for EVEN numbered addresses.

– Irrigation shall only be scheduled before 9am or after 7pm.

– Prevent runoff in any watering cycle.

– Each valve or zone shall run for a maximum of 15 minutes in any single day.

For businesses, limits now exist on automatically serving water at restaurants, hotels offering guests the option to decline daily linen service, and construction sites using non-potable water for most site activities.

In addition, the following also apply, according to city staff:

– Restrictions cover all potable water in the Morgan Hill city limits, including water from private wells.

– The washing of vehicles is allowed with the use of a hand-held bucket or similar container or a hand-held hose equipped with a positive self-closing water shutoff nozzle or device.

If you have any additional questions, email [email protected] or call at 408.310.4169.

MH residents named to Biola Dean’s List

Kelsey Orlando (majoring in Psychology), Hannah Ruffner (majoring in Bible, Theology and Ministry) and Gabrielle Stieg (majoring in Psychology), all of Morgan Hill, were named to the Biola University Dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2, says a press release from Biola University.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom but in the workplace and in the students’ personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, and look forward to their future accomplishments.”

Biola is offering their largest scholarships ever this semester, where every student is eligible for up to $21,000 in scholarship funds. To learn more details about this and other incentives, biola.edu/giveaways.

Garfias initiated into Phi Kappa Ph

Jindy Garfias, of Morgan Hill, California, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Garfias was initiated at The University of New Mexico.

Garfias is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter, says a press release. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Art a La Carte returns

After a gap of two years, Art a La Carte, everyone’s favorite free arts-and-crafts event for children aged 2-10 years, will take place at the outdoor amphitheater of the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center (17000 Monterey Road), from 10am to 2pm April 23.

This year’s inspirational and thought-provoking theme is “Be the Change you Want to See in the World,” attributed to Gandhi. “Motivating us to have the courage and strength to initiate change in the world and make it a better place instead of waiting around for it to happen, this hopeful, action-oriented and positive theme is perfect for our times,” says a statement from Morgan Hill Library, Culture and Arts Commissioner Suman Ganapathy.

As always, local businesses and organizations will host booths with theme-related, hands-on arts and crafts projects, and provide all materials and supplies during the event. Additionally, the CalFire truck, police educational car, Splash the Dolphin, an hour-long cultural program by our local talent and many more fun features will enhance an enjoyable and educational family outing.

Art a La Carte is presented by the LCAC, Morgan Hill Community Foundation and the City of Morgan Hill.

Scouts establish new troop for girls

Boy Scouts of America Troop 730 is expanding its scouting program to include a partner troop for girls in scouting, Troop 2730. Girls may now join BSA, go camping, earn merit badges and achieve scouting’s most-coveted award—the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Scouting activities include camping, hiking, rafting, first aid, knots, STEM, teamwork, leadership and local community service, says the announcement from BSA Troop 730. Boys and girls will be members of separate troops and will join together for combined activities in service, scouting and fun.

To celebrate and introduce the creation of this new troop, Troops 2730 and 730 will have an open house and informational event from 7:30-8:30pm March 23 at the Masonic Center, 380 West Dunne Ave. in Morgan Hill. All boys, girls, and families who are interested in the local scouting program are invited to attend to learn more about the troops and to explore what scouting has to offer.

The troop especially encourages girls in grade 5 and up to check out the open house and the opportunity to be founding members, according to the announcement. Visit the troop’s website at https://www.troopwebhost.org/Troop730MorganHill/ for more information or email [email protected].