good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
April 15, 2022
Article Search
Attendees gather in downtown Morgan Hill for an Earth Day event in 2019. The event returns April 24. Contributed photo.
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Local festival celebrates the planet

Earth Day event scheduled in downtown Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
17
0

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Climate Education and Action Committee is teaming up with local vendors for a Community Earth Day Festival with an event on Sunday, April 24 from 10am-3pm at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center Amphitheater. 

The first Earth Day was on April 22, 1970. Since then, environmental and climate challenges have been exacerbated by a growing population and increased industrialization across the world, organizers stated in a press release.

The impacts of climate change can be felt locally, the press release continued, with impacts such as wildfires erupting year-round. More than 2,000 giant sequoia trees with trunk diameters of four or more feet were killed or “mortally injured” last summer during the KNP Complex fire; many of these trees had survived more than 2,000 years. 

The drought continues, and with only a few rains since fall and no rain in January, it has been the driest start to a year on record. Plastics are also polluting oceans and biodiversity is decreasing at an alarming rate, the press release continued.

The event will focus on what the public can do locally, and will include clean water programs, solar energy, carbon footprint, “refill not landfill” and electric cars to check out such as the new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Water reuse and management will be demonstrated by grey water systems and self-sustaining landscapes. Planting, vegetable gardening and the importance of pollinators and food rescue will also have displays and educational information on how to grow your own garden and use local compost made from green recycling bins.

A children’s area will feature activities focused on the environment.

Talks about sustainability will be ongoing at the amphitheater. There will also be food trucks on hand.

The Community and Cultural Center parking lot is currently accessed only on Fifth Street due to construction on Depot Street. The CCC address is 17000 Monterey Road. 

Those interested in being a vendor are asked to contact Margaret McCann at [email protected].

Celebrate nature at Coyote Valley

The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority is hosting a week of nature activities and events to celebrate the Earth and humanity’s role in protecting the natural environment. 

The celebration runs from April 18-23 at the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve, featuring docent-led walks, discussions, self-guided birdwatching and nature journaling.  

Coyote Valley, bordered by the cities of Morgan Hill and San Jose, is the last undeveloped valley floor in the South Bay and one of the Bay Area’s most important natural areas, organizers said. 

Registration is required for all events, which are open for all ages.

For information and to register, visit bit.ly/38za8g3.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Poppy Jasper festival celebrates filmmakers at gala

Erik Chalhoub -
The stars not only gathered in the clear night...
Crime

City approves MHPD military equipment policy

Staff Report -
The Morgan Hill Police Department, along with other law...
Guest View

Religion: From Egypt—Out of a Narrow Place

Staff Report -
Passover celebrates the Biblical story of Exodus where God...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,842FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Shanshan Whittall Henry Kingi poppy jasper international film festival

Poppy Jasper festival celebrates filmmakers at gala

City approves MHPD military equipment policy