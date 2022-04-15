Local festival celebrates the planet

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Climate Education and Action Committee is teaming up with local vendors for a Community Earth Day Festival with an event on Sunday, April 24 from 10am-3pm at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center Amphitheater.

The first Earth Day was on April 22, 1970. Since then, environmental and climate challenges have been exacerbated by a growing population and increased industrialization across the world, organizers stated in a press release.

The impacts of climate change can be felt locally, the press release continued, with impacts such as wildfires erupting year-round. More than 2,000 giant sequoia trees with trunk diameters of four or more feet were killed or “mortally injured” last summer during the KNP Complex fire; many of these trees had survived more than 2,000 years.

The drought continues, and with only a few rains since fall and no rain in January, it has been the driest start to a year on record. Plastics are also polluting oceans and biodiversity is decreasing at an alarming rate, the press release continued.

The event will focus on what the public can do locally, and will include clean water programs, solar energy, carbon footprint, “refill not landfill” and electric cars to check out such as the new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Water reuse and management will be demonstrated by grey water systems and self-sustaining landscapes. Planting, vegetable gardening and the importance of pollinators and food rescue will also have displays and educational information on how to grow your own garden and use local compost made from green recycling bins.

A children’s area will feature activities focused on the environment.

Talks about sustainability will be ongoing at the amphitheater. There will also be food trucks on hand.

The Community and Cultural Center parking lot is currently accessed only on Fifth Street due to construction on Depot Street. The CCC address is 17000 Monterey Road.

Those interested in being a vendor are asked to contact Margaret McCann at [email protected].

Celebrate nature at Coyote Valley

The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority is hosting a week of nature activities and events to celebrate the Earth and humanity’s role in protecting the natural environment.

The celebration runs from April 18-23 at the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve, featuring docent-led walks, discussions, self-guided birdwatching and nature journaling.

Coyote Valley, bordered by the cities of Morgan Hill and San Jose, is the last undeveloped valley floor in the South Bay and one of the Bay Area’s most important natural areas, organizers said.

Registration is required for all events, which are open for all ages.

For information and to register, visit bit.ly/38za8g3.