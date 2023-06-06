good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 6, 2023
Article Search
James Hibbard’s new book will be featured at a June 10 talk with the author at BookSmart in Morgan Hill. Contributed photo
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Local author to discuss new book at BookSmart

James Hibbard will talk about new sports, philosophy and ‘THE ART OF CYCLING’

By: Michael Moore
11
0

Morgan Hill author James Hibbard will be featured at BookSmart June 10 to promote and talk about his new book, “THE ART OF CYCLING: Philosophy, Meaning, and a Life on Two Wheels.” 

Published by Pegasus Books in May 2023, THE ART OF CYCLING interweaves cycling, philosophy and personal narrative to provide readers “with a deep understanding into the highs and lows of being an elite athlete, the limits of approaching any sporting pursuit from a strictly rational perspective, and how the philosophical and often counterintuitive lessons derived from sport can be applied to other areas of life,” says a promotional description of the book. 

The book was first published in the United Kingdom and Australia in 2021 by Hachette/Quercus. In 2022, THE ART OF CYCLING was shortlisted for the Sunday Times Sports Book of the Year, Hibbard said. 

Hibbard, a former professional cyclist, will host a talk about his new book at the June 10 event, and answer questions from attendees. 

A Live Oak High alumnus, Hibbard was born and raised in Morgan Hill. He attended UC Santa Cruz for undergraduate studies and is working on his PhD in Philosophy at DePaul University in Chicago. 

Hibbard worked at Specialized Bicycles in Morgan Hill for several years. He currently lives in Morgan Hill with his family. 

The event at BookSmart, located at 421 Vineyard Town Center, is scheduled to start at 2pm June 10. 

Hibbard agreed to answer a few questions from the Times about THE ART OF CYCLING. His answers are below. 

What is your book, “THE ART OF CYCLING: Philosophy, Meaning, and a Life on Two Wheels,” about? What motivated you to write the book? 

In spite of “cycling” being in the title, the book is about how any tangible skill—in this case cycling, but it just as easily could have been about chess, gardening or the like—can serve to counter our increasingly common trend of detachment and abstraction.

James Hibbard

I was heavily influenced by books like Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road,” Robert Pirsig’s “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” and more recently, John Kaag’s “Hiking with Nietzsche,” all of which eloquently interweave Western philosophy with a personal narrative in an attempt to show that ideas indeed matter. 

Is the book based on your personal experiences and/or your own life? What aspect or aspects of your personal background informed the writing of THE ART OF CYCLING?

While one thread is decidedly personal—another traces my relationship to Western philosophy, from my early interests to later disenchantment owing to the increasing sense as I got older that the things I cared about most were beyond the scope of rational, philosophical ways of understanding the world. 

What are some of the lessons you think can be applied from sports and athletics to life in general? 

While I think that there is some truth to the often-held belief that sports can engender traits like grit and perseverance, overall I’m both suspicious and critical of the role played by sports in our already hyper-competitive culture and have witnessed first-hand the difficulty that many former professional athletes have adapting to life after retiring from their sport. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Morgan Hill kicks off Pride Month

Michael Moore -
Morgan Hill began its month-long celebration of June as...
Community

Morgan Hill celebrates ‘Coach’ Green with Britton Gym renaming

Michael Moore -
Longtime Morgan Hill coach and educator Jim Green’s ability...
Live Oak High School

Live Oak softball team’s incredible season culminates with CIF NorCal championship

submitted -
Good things come to those who wait. That was the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,244FollowersFollow
2,842FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Morgan Hill kicks off Pride Month

Morgan Hill celebrates ‘Coach’ Green with Britton Gym renaming