good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 6, 2023
Article Search
Senior Kaelyn "KK" Sullivan looks to point the Sobrato High girls soccer team in the right direction playing in the ultra-competitive Blossom Valley Athletic League's Mount Hamilton Division this season. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High SchoolSobrato High SchoolNewsLocal News

Live Oak, Sobrato girls soccer teams optimistic as league play begins

By: Emanuel Lee
40
0

The Live Oak and Sobrato girls soccer teams started their respective league seasons on Jan. 3, with both sides facing different challenges. 

The Bulldogs are in the Blossom Valley Athletic League’s top division, the Mount Hamilton, which boasts two teams that won CIF NorCal Regional championships last season in Leigh and Christopher. Live Oak plays in one of the BVAL’s B divisions, the Santa Teresa East, which, while not as top heavy, is plenty strong with the Acorns, fellow perennial Central Coast Section playoff participant Piedmont Hills and an upstart Gilroy side that went 4-1-1 in non-league action. 

Incidentally, the Mustangs have beaten both Morgan Hill schools by identical 3-0 scores this season. 

“We definitely have the same goals this year,” Live Oak coach Tony Vasquez said. “Our goal is to win league, get to CCS and hopefully get a shot to the finals. I’m very excited for the league season.”

Even though the Acorns are in the unique position of having only two seniors on the roster, it doesn’t mean they’re lacking experience. Approximately half of the girls play club including their top returner, sophomore Maddie Vasquez, Tony’s daughter. 

Maddie plays with a high motor, sees the field well and then makes the moves to get in open spaces to unleash her rocket shots. Now, it’s all about finishing because she creates so many opportunities for herself, including a couple of golden scoring opportunities in a scoreless draw with Sobrato on Dec. 15.

“Maddie has definitely been working on that,” Tony said. “I definitely think that’s one of the weakest components in her game is shooting on the run, which is hard for anybody. So she’s been working really hard and I think she’s going to have a big year for us.”

In addition to Maddie Vasquez, Tony Vasquez said the team has a solid core of players in Mia Golubock, Grace Quadrini, Ella Anguiano, Ashlyn Ingram, Ava Navvaro, Evelyn Palominos, Alex Bergholz, Niamh Mcvey, Jysela Zuniga and goalkeeper Avery Smith.  

The freshmen quartet of Mcvey, Navvaro, Anguiano and Ingram have either started or earned heavy minutes this season, which bodes well for the program’s future. 

“I’ve coached a lot of these girls in club [previously with Orchard Valley] when they were little kids, so it’s kind of cool to have them here,” Vasquez said. “It makes it easier coaching-wise. We have a good mix and we’ve added girls who play high level club so I’m excited for this year.”

Meanwhile, across town Sobrato got off to a hot start which was cooled by a 3-0 loss to Gilroy on Dec. 29. The Bulldogs (4-1-3 overall, 0-0-1 league) got a decent result in their league opener, a 1-1 draw with Christopher on Jan. 3. Bulldogs coach Marcelo Mariaca said the team has talent, but it will need to be cohesive in all phases to compete for a top four finish in the rugged Mount Hamilton Division. 

“The girls are really good at holding onto the ball, passing, playing as a team, attacking, pressing, so we’re excited for the league season,” said Mariaca, who is in his first season coaching the girls after spending the previous four years coaching the Sobrato junior varsity boys squad. “It should be exciting and fun for everybody.” 

Sobrato has a slew of experienced players, led by KK Sullivan, a University of the Pacific-signee. Sullivan possesses tremendous speed and is a threat to get behind the opposition on the flanks. Chloe Brown returns to anchor the backline at center back, and Mariaca has her there because of her speed and touch. 

Midfielders Sydney Nguyen, Chloe Gallipeo and Miya Avila are capable of controlling the possession and distributing the ball well, Mariaca said. 

Mariaca also mentioned Zoe Hargreaves, Linzee Clayton and goalkeeper Kate Mandrell as difference-makers. Mandrell is also a captain and has produced a number of stellar performances over the last handful of years. 

“An advantage of having a good goalie is you can trust them and go from there,” Mariaca said.

Senior midfielder Chloe Gallipeo has been a stalwart for Sobrato’s girls soccer team. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Acorns junior Mia Golubock has provided the team with consistent play this season. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Acorns senior Avery Smith has been a stalwart goalkeeper for the last handful of years. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Religion: This is how it should be!

submitted -
In November, I attended a lovely interfaith Thanksgiving service...
Crime

Morgan Hill suspect pleads no contest to conspiracy charge

Michael Moore -
Ricardo Catalan-Murga pleaded no contest Jan. 4 to a...
News

Santa Clara County animal shelter urges public to adopt dogs

Erik Chalhoub -
Nova the Bulldog mix is a playful 7-year-old girl...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,222FollowersFollow
2,853FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: This is how it should be!

Morgan Hill suspect pleads no contest to conspiracy charge