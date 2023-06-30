good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
June 30, 2023
File photo.
CommunityFeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Library, rec center serve as weekend cooling centers in Morgan Hill

National Weather Service issues heat warning through July 2

By: Staff Report
Two public facilities in Morgan Hill will be open as cooling centers this weekend as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from June 30-July 2.

Temperatures in Morgan Hill are expected to reach the upper-90s, peaking on July 1, according to the NWS. 

In an advisory emailed to local residents, the City of Morgan Hill passed along the following recommended precautions for dealing with the hot weather: avoid outdoor activities in the direct sun from 10am-6pm; stay hydrated; stay in a cool space. 

The Morgan Hill Library (660 West Main Ave.) and the Centennial Recreation Center (171 West Edmundson Ave.) will be open to the public as cooling centers during the heat advisory period. 

The CRC will be open 5am-9:30pm June 30; 6:30am-5pm July 1; and 6:30am-5pm July 2. 

The library will be open 10am-6pm June 30; 10am-6pm July 1; and 1pm-5pm July 2. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

